OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Dec. 01
Weather  58.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizona cites holiday reporting delays for record 10K cases

State Health Director Dr. Cara Christ explained that the high number of coronavirus cases reported by the state on Tuesday, Dec. 1 reflects a backlog from the holiday working through the system rather than a huge surge. (File photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

State Health Director Dr. Cara Christ explained that the high number of coronavirus cases reported by the state on Tuesday, Dec. 1 reflects a backlog from the holiday working through the system rather than a huge surge. (File photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

PAUL DAVENPORT, Associated Press
Originally Published: December 1, 2020 11:47 a.m.

PHOENIX – Arizona on Tuesday reported over 10,000 new known coronavirus cases, but the state said the record number nearly three times the latest seven-day daily rolling average reflected not only the current surge but also delayed reporting by local health officials due to the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

“Today, the number of new cases reported is up significantly from what has been reported in the past. This large number of newly reported cases is a result of the extended four-day weekend," the state health director, Dr. Cara Crist, said in a blog post.

The state's coronavirus dashboard reported 10,322 additional cases and 48 additional deaths as the state's totals increased to 337,139 cases and 6,687 deaths. Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 continued to increase, reaching 2,594 on Monday, with 597 patients in intensive care unit beds.

Arizona's largest daily case report on a single day was 4,878 on July 1 during the summer surge when the state was a national hotspot. Other large daily reports include 4,682 on June 30 and 4,471 on Nov. 20.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Arizona rose over the past two weeks from 2,459 new cases per day on Nov. 16 to 3,499 new cases per day on Monday, when Arizona reported only 822 new cases, according to The COVID Tracking Project.

The number of actual infections is thought to be far higher than the confirmed numbers because many people don’t get tested.

Christ wrote in a blog post that the long weekend meant “classification was delayed for a large portion of cases, resulting in much higher numbers than usual."

Holiday travel and gatherings were expected to increase cases and related hospitalizations in the next few weeks, she said.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State