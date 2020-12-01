‘We Will Not Comply’ protest slated for Friday, Dec 4 in Kingman
KINGMAN – A peaceful “We Will Not Comply” rally is set for noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4 in front of the Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St. Organizer Bridget Langston wrote the event is a “spontaneous gathering of individuals, exercising the right of the people to peaceably assemble and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”
“We the People will stand up for our inalienable rights and refuse to comply to more unconstitutional, illegal orders that selectively shut down businesses and destroy lives,” the release continued. “We will stand against government infringements that take our rights that are endowed by our creator and guarantee us life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
Attendees are encouraged to bring signs and their voices, and “exercise your freedom of speech and your right to bear arms.”
Information provided by Bridget Langston
