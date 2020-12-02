Mohave County reports 134 new COVID-19 cases and 2 more deaths

KINGMAN – Another 134 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths were reported in Mohave County by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

The deceased are both adult residents of the Bullhead City medical service area in the 70-79 age bracket. Their deaths bring the toll in the county since the beginning of the pandemic to 247.

Bullhead City also absorbed 60 of the new cases, while the Kingman service area logged 41 new cases and Lake Havasu City had 32. The residence of the final patient has not yet been identified.

The Kingman cases trended younger, with seven in the 11-19 age group. There were also seven cases in the 40-49 age group, six ages 60-69, five each ages 30-39 and 70-79, four ages 20-29, three each ages 0-10 and 50-59, and one age 80-89.

The 134 new cases reported Tuesday raised the total reported by the county since Friday afternoon to 450 with four additional deaths.

The spike in cases followed a tragic week – Monday, Nov. 23 through Friday, Nov. 27 – in which the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported 10 deaths and 538 new cases, as a surge that mimics state and national trends continues. Those numbers compare to 540 new cases of the virus and five deaths between Monday, Nov. 16 and Friday, Nov. 20, the most new cases in a single week for Mohave County. The previous high was 451 cases and 456 cases in consecutive weeks in early July.

There were 315 new cases and five deaths recorded countywide between Monday, Nov. 9 and Friday, Nov. 13, and 270 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Nov. 6. There were 148 cases reported by the county in the five days ending Friday Oct. 30, and 91 cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 23. The county no longer updates the public on new COVID-19 cases on Saturdays and Sundays.

During the past month, as cases rose, COVID-19 safety measures were loosened locally. Kingman City Council rescinded a mandate requiring face masks to be worn in businesses in the city. Mohave County stopped requiring masks inside county-owned buildings, rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation, and lowered the fines against businesses that don’t comply with coronavirus safety measures in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders.

County health officials have logged 6,313 coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 6,608 cases in the county. The county has counted 247 deaths, while the state reports 264.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 89 deaths, followed by Kingman with 62, Lake Havasu City with 55 and Fort Mohave with 13. The locations of another 28 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 1,806 cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,771 cases for Bullhead City, 1,188 for Kingman, 515 for Fort Mohave, 296 for Mohave Valley, 165 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield and 189 for Golden Valley. The locations of another 383 cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 76.1 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 4%, meaning one out of every 25 individuals who has contracted the virus has died. Approximately 2.9% of Mohave County residents have been infected. A majority of those infected – 52% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 4,677 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Tuesday, Dec. 1, there were 131 new cases of the virus in the county from 448 tests for a positivity rate of 29%.

The positivity rate in the county was 8% (45/593) on Tuesday, Nov. 24; 29% (115/402) on Wednesday, Nov. 25; 17% (111/664) on Thursday, Nov. 26; 31% (77/252) on Friday, Nov. 27; 11% (41/388) on Saturday, Nov. 28; less than 1% (2/450) on Sunday, Nov. 29; and 85% (278/328) on Monday, Nov. 30.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 52,852 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 46,089 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 7.7% have been positive. Of the 6,763 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 5.5% have returned positive.

Statewide on Wednesday, Dec. 2, AZDHS was reporting 52 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 3,840 new cases from 16,936 tests for a positivity rate of 23%. Nearly 341,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 6,739 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 13.7 million confirmed cases and 270,881 deaths on Wednesday, Dec. 2. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,484,164 deaths from more than 64 million confirmed cases on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.