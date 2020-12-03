OFFERS
Thu, Dec. 03
Briefs | AZ courts must adjust to new marijuana law

Arizona voters’ passage of a ballot measure legalizing recreational marijuana leaves the state court system with having to work out how some changes will be handled. (Adobe image)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 3, 2020 12:30 p.m.

PHOENIX - Arizona voters’ passage of a ballot measure legalizing recreational marijuana leaves the state court system with having to work out how some changes will be handled.

Proposition 207 legalized sale and use of recreational marijuana for people age 21 or older but it also reclassifies possession of small amounts of marijuana by a person younger than 21 as a civil violation carrying a penalty of up to $100.

An administrative order by Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Brutinel said the new law doesn’t spell out how courts should handle those civil violations and Brutinel said it’ll take time to complete necessary changes to state laws and court rules.

His order directs courts handling young adults’ civil violations to use an existing ticket and complaint form for traffic violations. He also said juvenile hearing officers can handle civil marijuana violations.

Phoenix posts hottest summer and fall in history

PHOENIX - After having the hottest summer in its history this year, Phoenix now has had its hottest autumn ever.

National Weather Service officials said Phoenix posted an average high temperature of 93.2 degrees from Sept. 1 through Nov. 30.

That broke the previous record of a 92-degree average high during autumn that was set in 2017.

On Nov. 16, Phoenix’s high of 90 degrees was the latest the temperature has reached that mark in a calendar year in city history.

Phoenix already has shattered its record for the most days of triple-digit heat in a calendar year with 144, topping the previous record of 143 days in 1989.

Between June and August this year, Phoenix reported 50 days with a high temperature of at least 110 degrees. That bested the record of 33 days set in 2011.

Phoenix also had its hottest August since tracking began in 1896.

Cox Communication store manager in Chandler accused of theft

CHANDLER - The manager of a Cox Communications store in Chandler is facing felony theft charges after his arrest on suspicion of embezzlement, police said Wednesday. Placido Vasquez allegedly stole about $68,000 between July 2018 and April 2020.

Police launched an investigation at Cox’s request in late June and Vazquez was arrested on Nov. 22.

As the manager, Vasquez allegedly manipulated computer entry payments by customers showing they paid, according to police. Investigators said Vazquez allegedly stole the money and used it for personal expenses.

