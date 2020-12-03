Candle lighting ceremony slated for Golden Valley
GOLDEN VALLEY – The 2020 Living the Loss of a Loved One Candle Lighting program will be held on Sunday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Golden Valley Baptist Church, 100 S. Higley Road, in Golden Valley.
Participants are asked to bring a small photograph, a short memory to share about their loved one, and a special candle if desired.
Votives will also be available, the church wrote in a news release.
For inclusion in the PowerPoint presentation, participants can email a photograph along with a short message to your child or loved one to grannieaz@outlook.com by Sunday, Dec. 6. Those submitting are asked to put the words “candle lighting picture” in the subject line of the email.
“Please share this information with anyone who lost a child or loved one, and would like to take part in our 2020 candle lighting,” the church wrote in the release.
For more information contact Cynde at 928-856-0847, Angie at 928-716-9590 or Loretta at 928-715-6262.
Information provided by the Golden Valley Baptist Church
