The (Christmas) show must go on(line): ‘Tis the season for doing things differently in Kingman

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 610 Eastern St. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: December 3, 2020 5:27 p.m.

The tradition is over 20 years old, said Eva Cardiff, who is the organizer of the annual interfaith Christmas music program at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 610 Eastern St.

“They were traditionally huge gatherings,” Cardiff said. “With 600 people attending and many choirs, it was very important for this community.”

She spoke highly of the Mohave Community Choir that provides the assembly of different voices – and faiths – in the community.

This year it looked like the program would have to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But Cardiff didn't want the pandemic to keep Kingman from celebrating Christmas with a beautiful musical program.

So she turned the event into a virtual program that all of Kingman can view.

Even for the recording, the number of people meeting was very limited for safety reasons, so Kingman will have to be content, for example, with one hand bell instead of many, Cardiff said.

Jennifer Dixon confirmed that beautiful Christmas music with different choirs and bells have been a Christmas tradition for many years.

“This year having a bunch of people in the audience didn’t seem safe,” she said. “So we were really debating because we didn’t want to cancel the event.”

The result is a pre-recorded video that is being put together and will premiere online on Sunday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m.

“You can log in and still have this Christmas feeling and enjoy the Christmas music,” Cardiff said.

After Dec. 13, the link will be available, without a need to log in for further watching, until Jan. 3.

To view the video visit www.Kingmanchristmas.online/2020.

