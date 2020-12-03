Community blood drives scheduled for December in Kingman
KINGMAN – Vitalant, a community blood service provider, will hold two community blood drives in Kingman this month, with the first scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8 in council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.
Vitalant wrote in a news release that a donation of blood can save up to three lives, and that the holiday season usually sees a decline in donations by up to 25%.
Vitalant said it needs the community’s support to help hospital patients in critical need of blood donations.
“With the impact of COVID-19 on business and school closures, thousands of blood drives have been canceled,” Vitalant wrote. “At this community blood drive, Vitalant will be collecting blood donations to help hospital patients in need of blood transfusions. Donating blood is an essential health care activity.”
Each donation will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, and donors will receive their results within two weeks.
Those with positive antibody results will have the opportunity to apply to be a convalescent plasma donor.
Vitalant has another community blood drive scheduled in Kingman for Monday, Dec. 21 at Beale Celebrations, 201 N. Fourth St.
To schedule an appointment, go to https://bloodhero.com/.
Information provided by Vitalant
