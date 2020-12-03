Health-related issues to dominate Mohave County Board of Supervisors’ agenda

KINGMAN – Health-related items dominate the agenda for the Monday, Dec. 7 meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors at 9:30 a.m. at 700 W. Beale St.

Supervisors will consider accepting an additional $125,000 from the Arizona Department of Health Services for the COVID-19 immunization program.

The money would be used to pay for temporary personnel to complete data entry and to increase vaccine cold storage in preparation for the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine. These efforts are intended to keep vaccines viable until used, and help track immunization data.

The board will also consider accepting funding from AZDHS for the Mohave County Department of Public Health to increase water testing for lead at schools in the county. The agreement, if approved, will provide up to $6,800 to foster partnerships and “allow for more efficient use of existing resources and exchange of information among experts in various environmental, educational and health sectors, and improve protection of children's health by reducing lead exposure within Mohave County,” according to the memo.

Despite controversies around complaints filed on businesses who break COVID-19 safety measures, Mohave County Department of Public Health is seeking the board’s blessing to accept an additional $25,000 from AZDHS to respond to complaints about businesses violating measures in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders that help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Supervisors Ron Gould of District 5 and Hildy Angius from District 2 spoke in the past against accepting funds for that purpose, if they are being used to “harass” local businesses.

In other matters the board will be asked to issue a special event permit for New Hope Calvary Church to conduct a “Live Drive Through Nativity” to be held on private properties on E. Quartzite Place via London Bridge Road on Saturday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 12 in the Desert Hills area.

The county’s Elections Department will ask supervisors to accept $213,996 from the AZVote Safe Program to offset costs of conducting an election during the pandemic.

An update on the county’s COVID-19 response is also on the agenda.