Hospitals call on Arizona to act as COVID-19 surge mounts

PHOENIX - Top hospital officials across Arizona urged the state Wednesday to take more action to stop the spread of COVID-19, making a bleak projection of a health care system that could go beyond capacity later this month.

“All of the comments and statistics I’m sharing with you today paint a very grim picture that if the surge, which is currently in exponential growth, continues at its current pace, that this will become a very dire situation,” Dr. Marjorie Bessel, chief clinical officer for Banner Health, said during a media briefing.

Banner Health, the state's largest health system, is predicting it could surpass its hospital bed capacity as early as next week and 125% bed capacity by mid-December. In November, its hospitals in Phoenix and Tucson saw COVID-19 hospitalizations jump as much as 95%. The same period also saw coronavirus patients go from making up roughly 25% of intensive care unit patients to 50%.

Bessel was among leaders of eight major hospital systems who signed a letter Tuesday urging Dr. Cara Christ, Arizona Department of Health Services director, to establish tougher preventive measures. Some of the requests include a ban on indoor dining and group athletic events, curfews and limiting gatherings to no more than 25 people.

So far, Tucson is the only city to issue a curfew. City council members voted unanimously Tuesday to establish a mandatory 10 p.m. - 5 a.m. curfew for three weeks beginning Friday.

Dr. Michael White, chief clinical officer at Valleywise Health, also signed the letter. The current COVID-19 census for the system that includes Arizona’s only public teaching hospital is now at 66 patients and growing, but still lower than the peak of more than 100 patients reached in July, White said. Meanwhile, ICU use this week is holding steady from last week’s 90% while the number of COVID-19 patients increase.

The state reported Wednesday 3,840 additional confirmed cases and 52 more deaths. That raises Arizona's totals since the pandemic began to 340,979 cases and 6,739 deaths.

Hospitalizations related to the coronavirus statewide reached 2,699 as of Tuesday, including 642 patients in intensive care unit beds. Hospitalizations peaked around 3,500 during a summer surge.

According to the state Department of Health Service’s coronavirus dashboard, 10% of all hospital acute-care beds and 10% of ICU beds remained available.

Health experts have said holiday travel and gatherings are expected to produce additional new cases and related hospitalizations over the next few weeks.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new confirmed cases in Arizona rose over the past two weeks from 2,395 new cases per day on Nov. 17 to 4,324 per day on Tuesday, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project.