Kingman Diet Tip: Consume essential fatty acids

Hi, this is Eunice from Diet Center.

What are linoleic acid and alpha-linolenic acid? Linoleic acid is an omega-6 fatty acid and alpha-linolenic acid is an omega-3 fatty acid. Why is it important for us to consume these fatty acids? Our bodies cannot make these fatty acids, so we must obtain them from foods we eat. Fat sources containing these fatty acids have been found to help with lowering one’s cholesterol and risk of cardiovascular disease.

What foods are good sources of these fatty acids?

Some sources rich in these fatty acids include soy oils, canola oils, nuts and seeds, and cold-water fish such as salmon, tuna and swordfish.

What are the recommended daily allowances for these fatty acids?

It’s recommended that women get 12 grams of linoleic acid and 1.1 grams of alpha-linolenic acid daily. Men are advised to get 17 grams of linoleic acid and 1.6 grams of alpha-linolenic acid daily. Consider incorporating some of these choices in your meal plans daily. Meeting the recommendations can help achieve a healthy weight loss and help prevent chronic disease.

Do these types of fats help me to feel fuller?

Fats can help us to feel fuller. You may also want to consider consuming more fiber if you do find yourself feeling hungry. Researchers at the University of California Davis published information that helps us understand how fiber helps us feel full. Their study indicates that the fiber content in a meal boosts the feeling of fullness and increases levels of a hormone that is associated with feeling full. Research has shown that the consumption of fatty foods results in the release of the hormone cholecystokinin in the small intestine. It’s thought that this hormone may be the chemical messenger that signals the brain that the body is full. Researchers have found that fiber can trigger this signaling mechanism.

A test group of men and women were given three different breakfast meals, either low-fiber, low-fat; high-fiber, low-fat; or low-fiber, high-fat. Blood samples were drawn to measure hormone levels of cholecystokinin. They found that the release of this hormone was correlated with feelings of satiety reported by the subject. The results indicated that the addition of fiber to a meal can increase a person’s feeling of being full, particularly in women. With men, the two low-fat meals caused greater feelings of satiety. It appears that the feeling of satiety is due to the volume of fiber, and due to the promotion of the release of cholecystokinin.

So, try adding some fiber to your daily meals along with the addition of fatty acids to help fill you up while you slim down!

