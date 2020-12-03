Kingman Miner Dec. 4 Adoption Spotlight: Wesson

Get to know Alexander at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/alexander-O and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.

Get to know Angel and Juan at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/angel-and-juan and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Angelina at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/angelina-c and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Anthony at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/anthony-w and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Alyssa is a determined young lady who loves passionately and always wants the best for her and her sister. Ashley is loyal, loving and forgiving. Get to know Alyssa and Ashley at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/alyssa-ashley and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.

Get to know Beautiful at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/beautiful and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Casey at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/casey and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Chris at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/chris and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Christopher at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/christopher-h and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Dakota at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/dakota and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Daniel is always willing to lend a helpful hand, whether at home or in the classroom. Get to know Daniel at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/daniel-m and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Danny at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/danny and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Delicia at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/delicia and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Dylan at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/dylan-c and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Esteban at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/esteban and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Funny, honest and mild-mannered, Frankie loves relaxing in the swimming pool and listening to music. Get to know Frankie at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/frankie-0 and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Get to know Gauge at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/gauge and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Jarod at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jarod and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.

Get to know Jessie at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jessie-v and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.

Get to know Kylie at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/kylie and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.

Get to know Lashawna at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/lashawna and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Lizeth at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/lizeth and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Manny at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/manny and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Manny at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/manny-b and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Martha at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/martha and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Romeo at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/romeo and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Tirahji at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/tirahji and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.

Get to know Tocara at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/tocara and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.

Get to know Travis at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/travis and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.