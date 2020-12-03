Mohave County records 312 COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths in 2 days

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Department of Public Health announced another 312 cases of COVID-19 in the county on Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 1-2. That’s just eight fewer cases than in the entire month of September, as the county experiences a severe spike in coronavirus cases.

There were also four more deaths revealed from complications of COVID-19, including two from the Kingman medical service area. That raises the toll in the county to 249, and in the Kingman area to 64.

The deceased Kingman patients were both adults in the 80-89 age range. Their deaths were announced on Wednesday. The deaths of two adults ages 70-79 in the Bullhead City medical service area were announced Tuesday.

Of the 312 new cases, 109 were in the Kingman area. They covered the gamut of ages, and included 31 in the most-vulnerable age groups, with 14 cases ages 60-69, 13 cases ages 70-79 and four cases ages 80-89. There were also 16 cases ages 202-9, 15 ages 30-39, 14 ages 40-49, 12 ages 50-59, 11 ages 11-19 and seven ages 0-10.

The Bullhead City service area, which includes Fort Mohave, absorbed the most new cases with 112, while 77 were logged in the Lake Havasu City area, and 13 were recorded in the Arizona Strip.

The 312 new cases reported Tuesday and Wednesday raised the total reported by the county since Friday afternoon to 628 with six additional deaths.

The spike in cases followed a tragic week – Monday, Nov. 23 through Friday, Nov. 27 – in which county health officials reported 10 deaths and 538 new cases, as a surge that mimics state and national trends continues. Those numbers compare to 540 new cases of the virus and five deaths reported by the county between Monday, Nov. 16 and Friday, Nov. 20; and 315 new cases and five deaths recorded countywide between Monday, Nov. 9 and Friday, Nov. 13.

There were 270 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Nov. 6; 148 cases in the five days ending Friday Oct. 30, and 91 cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 23. The county no longer updates the public on new COVID-19 cases on Saturdays and Sundays.

During the past month, as cases rose, COVID-19 safety measures were loosened locally. Kingman City Council rescinded a mandate requiring face masks to be worn in businesses in the city. Mohave County stopped requiring masks inside county-owned buildings, rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation, and lowered the fines against businesses that don’t comply with coronavirus safety measures in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders.

County health officials have logged 6,491 coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 6,792 cases in the county. The county has counted 249 deaths, while the state reports 266.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 89 deaths, followed by Kingman with 64, Lake Havasu City with 55 and Fort Mohave with 13. The locations of another 28 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 1,847 cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,814 cases for Bullhead City, 1,252 for Kingman, 523 for Fort Mohave, 298 for Mohave Valley, 177 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield and 191 for Golden Valley. The locations of another 356 cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 76.1 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 4%, meaning one out of every 25 individuals who has contracted the virus has died. Approximately 3% of Mohave County residents have been infected. A majority of those infected – 52% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 4,756 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Wednesday, Dec. 2, there were 184 new cases of the virus in the county from 606 tests for a positivity rate of 30%.

The positivity rate in the county was 29% (115/402) on Wednesday, Nov. 25; 17% (111/664) on Thursday, Nov. 26; 31% (77/252) on Friday, Nov. 27; 11% (41/388) on Saturday, Nov. 28; less than 1% (2/450) on Sunday, Nov. 29; 85% (278/328) on Monday, Nov. 30; and 29% (131/448) on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 53,458 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 46,667 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 7.8% have been positive. Of the 6,791 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 5.6% have returned positive.

Statewide on Thursday, Dec. 3, AZDHS was reporting 82 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 5,442 new cases from 18,836 tests for a positivity rate of 29%. More than 346,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 6,821 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 14 million confirmed cases and 275,201 deaths on Thursday, Dec. 3. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,501,758 deaths from nearly 65 million confirmed cases on Thursday, Dec.32.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.