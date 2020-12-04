Mohave County records 131 new COVID-19 cases

KINGMAN – Mohave County logged another 131 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Dec. 3, and 53 of those cases involve older patients in more-vulnerable age brackets over age 60.

The Mohave County Department of Public Health announced the new cases, which included 48 in the sprawling Kingman medical service. Of those, 14 patients are ages 70-79. There were also nine cases ages 30-39, seven each ages 20-29 and 40-49, five ages 50-59, and three each ages 60-69 and 11-19.

Another 53 cases were reported in the Lake Havasu City service area, along with 28 in the Bullhead City service area and two in the Arizona Strip.

The 131 new cases reported Thursday raised the total reported by the county this week to 759 with six additional deaths. That easily exceeds the record of 540 cases for a single week which was set last month.

The spike in cases followed a tragic week – Monday, Nov. 23 through Friday, Nov. 27 – in which county health officials reported 10 deaths and 538 new cases, as a surge that mimics state and national trends continues. Those numbers compare to 540 new cases of the virus and five deaths reported by the county between Monday, Nov. 16 and Friday, Nov. 20; and 315 new cases and five deaths recorded countywide between Monday, Nov. 9 and Friday, Nov. 13.

There were 270 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Nov. 6; 148 cases in the five days ending Friday Oct. 30, and 91 cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 23. The county no longer updates the public on new COVID-19 cases on Saturdays and Sundays.

During the past month, as cases rose, COVID-19 safety measures were loosened locally. Kingman City Council rescinded a mandate requiring face masks to be worn in businesses in the city. Mohave County stopped requiring masks inside county-owned buildings, rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation, and lowered the fines against businesses that don’t comply with coronavirus safety measures in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders.

County health officials have logged 6,622 coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 6,940 cases in the county. The county has counted 249 deaths, while the state reports 266.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 89 deaths, followed by Kingman with 64, Lake Havasu City with 55 and Fort Mohave with 13. The locations of another 28 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 1,896 cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,834 cases for Bullhead City, 1,300 for Kingman, 527 for Fort Mohave, 302 for Mohave Valley, 178 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield and 192 for Golden Valley. The locations of another 359 cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 76.1 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.8 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 4%, meaning one out of every 25 individuals who has contracted the virus has died. Approximately 3.1 % of Mohave County residents have been infected. A slim majority of those infected – 51% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 4,865 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Thursday, Dec. 3, there were 148 new cases of the virus in the county from 577 tests for a positivity rate of 26%.

The positivity rate in the county was 17% (111/664) on Thursday, Nov. 26; 31% (77/252) on Friday, Nov. 27; 11% (41/388) on Saturday, Nov. 28; less than 1% (2/450) on Sunday, Nov. 29; 85% (278/328) on Monday, Nov. 30; 29% (131/448) on Tuesday, Dec. 1; and 30% (184/606) on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 54,035 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 47,205 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 8% have been positive. Of the 6,830 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 5.7% have returned positive.

Statewide on Friday, Dec. 4, AZDHS was reporting 64 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 5,680 new cases from 22,795 tests for a positivity rate of 25%. More than 352,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 6,885 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 14.2 million confirmed cases and 276,513 deaths on Friday, Dec. 4. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,509,743 deaths from more than 65 million confirmed cases on Friday, Dec. 4.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.