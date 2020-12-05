Diagonal Wash sewer interceptor project starts Monday, Dec. 7 in Kingman

KINGMAN – Thompson Avenue from Castle Rock Road to Jimmy Drive will be the first closure scheduled for the Diagonal Wash sewer interceptor sewer line project starting Monday, Dec. 7.

The city wrote in a news release that the Diagonal Wash sewer interceptor is a new gravity sewer interceptor that will allow sewer flows to be conveyed from the areas of Kingman east of Route 66 and north of Interstate 40. The total cost of the project is $4.5 million.

The project entails installing a new sewer line from Castle Rock Road to Diagonal Way, also crossing Route 66. The contractor, Eagle Mountain Construction, estimates that the first section – Thompson from Castle Rock to Jimmy – will take 30 days to complete. The entire project has an expected completion date of September 2021.

Up-to-date street closures can be found on the City of Kingman’s engineering website page of interactive maps through Geographic Information Systems at https://www.cityofkingman.gov/government/departments/engineering/gis.

Information provided by the City of Kingman