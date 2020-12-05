Donations sought for food boxes for families on Christmas in Kingman

KINGMAN – Area service organizations are teaming together to make sure that area familities have food for a Christmas dinner.

The Salvation Army, Kingman Area Food Bank, ACS Food Bank and Cornerstone Mission are working together to provide the food boxes to families, after doing the same thing at Thanksgiving.

Donations are needed to fill the boxes. Items desired are turkeys or hams, stuffing mix, potatoes (boxed or bagged), canned vegetables, canned cranberry sauce, gravy, brown and serve rolls, pies and cans of whipped cream.

Particpating organizations will receive donations during regular operating hours.

Food donations will be accepted at:

– Salvation Army, 1200 E. Andy Devine Ave., Tuesdays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

– Kingman Area Food Bank, 2930 E. Butler Ave., Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 6 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 4-7 p.m.

– ACS Food Bank, 3180 N. White Cliffs Rd., 7-11 a.m. Tuesdays.

– Cornerstone Mission, 3049 Sycamore Ave., 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.

If you are in need of a food box please call one of the organizations below for more information about how to sign up. The cut-off date for sign-ups is Tuesday, Dec. 15.

– Cornerstone Mission, 928-757-1535 x1005.

– Salvation Army, 928- 718-2600 x202.

– ACS Food Bank, 928- 757-2614.

– Kingman Area Food Bank, 928-757-4165.

Also, a Christmas meal will be served at Cornerstone Mission, 3049 Sycamore Ave., from 3-5 p.m. on Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25. Food will be served to “anyone who is hungry,” the organization noted in a news release. Donated items will also help provide the Christmas meal.

Information provided by Cornerstone Mission