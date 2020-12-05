OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Dec. 06
Weather  37.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Donations sought for food boxes for families on Christmas in Kingman

The Kingman Food Bank, in partnership with the Salvation Army, the ACS Food Bank and the Cornerstone Mission, will provide food boxes for families on Christmas. (Miner file photo)

The Kingman Food Bank, in partnership with the Salvation Army, the ACS Food Bank and the Cornerstone Mission, will provide food boxes for families on Christmas. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: December 5, 2020 5:34 p.m.

KINGMAN – Area service organizations are teaming together to make sure that area familities have food for a Christmas dinner.

The Salvation Army, Kingman Area Food Bank, ACS Food Bank and Cornerstone Mission are working together to provide the food boxes to families, after doing the same thing at Thanksgiving.

Donations are needed to fill the boxes. Items desired are turkeys or hams, stuffing mix, potatoes (boxed or bagged), canned vegetables, canned cranberry sauce, gravy, brown and serve rolls, pies and cans of whipped cream.

Particpating organizations will receive donations during regular operating hours.

Food donations will be accepted at:

– Salvation Army, 1200 E. Andy Devine Ave., Tuesdays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

– Kingman Area Food Bank, 2930 E. Butler Ave., Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 6 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 4-7 p.m.

– ACS Food Bank, 3180 N. White Cliffs Rd., 7-11 a.m. Tuesdays.

– Cornerstone Mission, 3049 Sycamore Ave., 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.

If you are in need of a food box please call one of the organizations below for more information about how to sign up. The cut-off date for sign-ups is Tuesday, Dec. 15.

– Cornerstone Mission, 928-757-1535 x1005.

– Salvation Army, 928- 718-2600 x202.

– ACS Food Bank, 928- 757-2614.

– Kingman Area Food Bank, 928-757-4165.

Also, a Christmas meal will be served at Cornerstone Mission, 3049 Sycamore Ave., from 3-5 p.m. on Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25. Food will be served to “anyone who is hungry,” the organization noted in a news release. Donated items will also help provide the Christmas meal.

Information provided by Cornerstone Mission

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State