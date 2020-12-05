Donations sought for food boxes for families on Christmas in Kingman
KINGMAN – Area service organizations are teaming together to make sure that area familities have food for a Christmas dinner.
The Salvation Army, Kingman Area Food Bank, ACS Food Bank and Cornerstone Mission are working together to provide the food boxes to families, after doing the same thing at Thanksgiving.
Donations are needed to fill the boxes. Items desired are turkeys or hams, stuffing mix, potatoes (boxed or bagged), canned vegetables, canned cranberry sauce, gravy, brown and serve rolls, pies and cans of whipped cream.
Particpating organizations will receive donations during regular operating hours.
Food donations will be accepted at:
– Salvation Army, 1200 E. Andy Devine Ave., Tuesdays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
– Kingman Area Food Bank, 2930 E. Butler Ave., Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 6 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 4-7 p.m.
– ACS Food Bank, 3180 N. White Cliffs Rd., 7-11 a.m. Tuesdays.
– Cornerstone Mission, 3049 Sycamore Ave., 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.
If you are in need of a food box please call one of the organizations below for more information about how to sign up. The cut-off date for sign-ups is Tuesday, Dec. 15.
– Cornerstone Mission, 928-757-1535 x1005.
– Salvation Army, 928- 718-2600 x202.
– ACS Food Bank, 928- 757-2614.
– Kingman Area Food Bank, 928-757-4165.
Also, a Christmas meal will be served at Cornerstone Mission, 3049 Sycamore Ave., from 3-5 p.m. on Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25. Food will be served to “anyone who is hungry,” the organization noted in a news release. Donated items will also help provide the Christmas meal.
Information provided by Cornerstone Mission
- ‘We Will Not Comply’ protest slated for Friday, Dec 4 in Kingman
- Colt Builders picks Kingman for new plant, 50 new jobs
- 8 more Mohave County residents killed by COVID-19
- Cancer specialist returns to Kingman to provide state-of-the-art care
- High expectations and deep concerns over recreational marijuana in Kingman
- Mohave County Supervisors grill Public Health over coming vaccine
- Kingman City Council adopts ‘restrictive’ recreational marijuana ordinance
- Morgaine asks AG to look into Mohave County’s failure to respond to complaints against planning commission members
- Kingman man arrested for alleged assault on deputy, health care worker
- Californian arrested for alleged blocking Interstate 40, bribery
- ‘We Will Not Comply’ protest slated for Friday, Dec 4 in Kingman
- ‘Operation King Crimson’ leads to seizure of 120 pounds of meth
- Narcotics enforcement team nabs 5 Kingmanites, $448,000 in meth
- Colt Builders picks Kingman for new plant, 50 new jobs
- Mohave County Supervisors slate public meeting on enforcement of COVID-19 rules on businesses
- Cold front will chill Kingman starting Saturday
- COVID-19 claims 3, Mohave County logs record number of cases
- 8 more Mohave County residents killed by COVID-19
- New cases of the coronavirus continue to swell in Mohave County
- Kingman City Council to weigh in on annexation of Phase 2
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: