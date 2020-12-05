OFFERS
Hearing set on zoning code update for Kingman

A public hearing on the proposed Kingman Zoning Code update will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: December 5, 2020 5:49 p.m.

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on the ongoing zoning code update at its meeting set for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8 in council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

Commissioners will hold a public hearing prior to reviewing comments from staff, the public and stakeholders regarding the Kingman Zoning Code update. The update is expected to go before the Kingman City Council in February, or perhaps even January, according to the planning and zoning meeting agenda.

Those wishing to address the commission in person need not register, however, space is limited and will be allotted on a first-come, first-served basis. Written comments must be submitted by 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8 by emailing dwilliams@cityofkingman.gov, or dropping them off at the Community Development Office at 310 N. Fourth St.

The city held three public workshops – one each in September, June and October – and the first public hearing was held Nov. 10. On Tuesday, commissioners will review a memorandum that attempts to address all comments received so far.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

