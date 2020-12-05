It’s a different world we live in with COVID-19 in Kingman

When I was hired as the Mohave County Department of Public Health (MCDPH) director, I knew that emergency preparedness and response were a part of my job duties. However, I did not think that I would be faced with a pandemic, for the first time since 1918, during my tenure. Who would have thought we’d be talking about wearing masks, staying 6 feet or more apart from each other, and being constantly reminded of the need to wash our hands? It’s a different world we live in from a year ago and one not easily accepted or understood.

COVID-19 is now part of our daily vocabulary. It has affected all of us in some way. It has undoubtedly taxed our health workers’ minds and bodies and the resources of our health departments locally and worldwide. I play a small part on the front lines in a rural county in one state of our great country. I have a dedicated staff, and each of them has devoted a significant number of their working hours to this demanding topic. Since the onset of COVID-19, MCDPH has partnered with city and county leadership, hospitals, schools and other healthcare providers to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 throughout the county.

MCDPH staff has worked daily to meet the needs of the community: providing bi-weekly updates to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, weekly updates to city elected officials, assigning school COVID-19 liaisons to each school district, weekly calls with the hospitals, daily case investigation and contact tracing, and personal protection equipment (PPE) delivery to various organizations throughout the county.



As of this writing there have been 5,689 confirmed cases and 241 deaths. Thankfully of those 5,689 confirmed cases, 4,435 individuals have recovered. Between Nov. 15, 2020, and Nov. 21, 2020, there were over 500 cases in the county, the most to this date.

All of us in the Mohave County Health Department have a duty and responsibility to deliver factual information on COVID-19 to the public on a regular basis. We try to release as much specific and detailed data as the law allows. We work with the Arizona Department of Health Services and the CDC. This has not been a pleasant experience for anyone – those delivering the information and those receiving it.

By now, you have all heard the phrase, “we are all in this together.” It may sound overused, but it is true. We may not all come to the same conclusions on the severity, but the truth is we are in the middle of a worldwide pandemic, and every single one of us wants to return to our normal lives.

Over the next few months, multiple COVID-19 vaccines will be made available to citizens of Mohave County.

MCDPH will implement vaccine point-of-dispensing (PODs) sites throughout the county in a phased approach and based on CDC and AZDHS guidance. Upon initial release, there will be a limited supply of vaccine available and prioritized for distribution. It is expected that in the following months, enough vaccine will be available for the general population. MCPDH will partner with healthcare providers, city leadership and county leadership to ensure the safe and effective distribution of the vaccine.

I am doing my best as your local county health director, and I am incredibly fortunate to have a superb staff at my side. It has been a difficult 2020, but with these new vaccines in our path, 2021 looks promising. Hang in there. I am certainly on your side.

In the meantime, do all you can to stay healthy and to help others stay healthy.

(Denise Burley is the director of the Mohave County Department of Public Health.)