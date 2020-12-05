Kingman issues 18 building permits
The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Dec. 3:
– Jame and Debora Pierce: 245 Sunrise Ave., Kingman; $25.
– Kristen and Todd Davidson: 4090 Vitobello Court, Kingman; addition; $878.
– Mohave Shadez: 3895 Heather Ave, Kingman; awnings; $165.
– Angle Solar: 3656 Heather Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.
– Angle Solar: 3454 Amanda Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.
– Wise Electric: 2647 Bar Boot St., Kingman; electric; $128.
– Angle Solar: 3347 Brenda Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.
– Esmay Electric: 2259 Indigo St., Kingman; electric; $128.
– Angle Solar: 5337 Eagle View Road, Kingman; electric; $128.
– Esmay Electric: 520 E. Oak St., Kingman; electric; $128.
– SunUp America: 3232 N. Apache St., Kingman; electric; $128.
– Angle Solar: 4253 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.
– Canyon State Enterprises: 2444 Phoenix Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,145.
– Cantrell Development: 2160 John Wayne Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $5,010.
– R Group: 3782 Katie Lane Loop, Kingman; new SFR; $4,405.
– King Bee Construction: 490 Riata Valley Road, Kingman; new SFR; $2,887.
– DTL Enterprises: 3690 N. Adams t., Kingman; new SFR; $4,299.
– Canyon State Enterprises: 3536 N. Skylark Road, Kingman; new SFR; $4,145.
