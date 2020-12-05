Kingman Miner Dec. 6 Adoption Spotlight: Tyris
These are Arizona’s children. Tyris is energetic and loves sports! He likes to spend time outside playing basketball and swimming, and would love to learn to rollerskate. He is proud of his grades at school, especially in math. After school he enjoys listening to music, playing video games and watching movies. Get to know him and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
Photo Gallery
November 2020: 30 children available for adoption in Arizona
Get to know Alexander at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/alexander-O and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
Get to know Angel and Juan at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/angel-and-juan and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Angelina at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/angelina-c and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Anthony at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/anthony-w and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Alyssa is a determined young lady who loves passionately and always wants the best for her and her sister. Ashley is loyal, loving and forgiving. Get to know Alyssa and Ashley at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/alyssa-ashley and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
Get to know Beautiful at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/beautiful and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Casey at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/casey and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Chris at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/chris and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Christopher at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/christopher-h and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Dakota at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/dakota and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Daniel is always willing to lend a helpful hand, whether at home or in the classroom. Get to know Daniel at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/daniel-m and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Danny at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/danny and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Delicia at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/delicia and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Dylan at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/dylan-c and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Esteban at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/esteban and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Funny, honest and mild-mannered, Frankie loves relaxing in the swimming pool and listening to music. Get to know Frankie at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/frankie-0 and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Get to know Gauge at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/gauge and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Jarod at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jarod and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
Get to know Jessie at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jessie-v and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
Get to know Kylie at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/kylie and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
Get to know Lashawna at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/lashawna and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Lizeth at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/lizeth and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Manny at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/manny and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Manny at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/manny-b and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Martha at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/martha and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Romeo at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/romeo and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Tirahji at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/tirahji and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
Get to know Tocara at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/tocara and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
Get to know Travis at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/travis and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
Get to know Xavier at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/xavier-l and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
