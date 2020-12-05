Kingman Movie Night to feature ‘The War of the Worlds’

KINGMAN – “The War of the Worlds,” the 1953 Hollywood film about an invasion of Earth by Martians, will be featured on the monthly movie night at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18 at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave.

A $2 donations goes toward adult center programs. Popcorn, snacks and drinks are available. For more information call 928-757-2778.

Information provided by the Kathryn Heidenreich Adults Center