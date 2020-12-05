Kingman's Christmas Wonderland

Thanksgiving without a family and holidays without hugging, but in David Preston’s Christmas wonderland, 300,000 Christmas lights are glistening as usual.

The famous Kingman Christmas Lights House at 661 Shadow Mountain Drive will remain lit until Jan. 1.

David Preston did not choose Christmas. Christmas chose him.

One day, right after buying the property on Shadow Mountain Drive, David and his wife Marilyn were walking around the house.

“Look,” she said, pointing to the roof. “There are already hooks ready for Christmas lights.”

Before moving to Kingman in 1988, the Prestons had three homes in Ohio, and never decorated for the holidays.

“Why should I start now,” David asked, not impressed with the “ready-for-Christmas” hooks.

It was his son, Scott, who started to decorate. But David joined in and soon the effort consumed him. He started to amass Christmas lights gradually in 1989 and now he’s “leveled off” – as he modestly explained – with 300,000 Christmas lights on his property. That’s a lot of Christmas pleasure for his neighbors, a monstrous electric bill for the Prestons early each year, and tons of fun for the community.

“I think 300,000 is enough,” said David, shivering in the windy Kingman winter, with no jacket, but with a red Santa hat firmly on his head and a mask on his face. “I was working with my handyman 34 days straight and I don’t want to be spending any more time than that.”

So, further expansion would be crazy, David acknowledged.

“I might change a thing here and there,” he told the Miner, greeting visitors in an area where children are free to run on the grass and come close to glistening Christmas figures and see the Nativity scene.

But David’s personal favorite is a beautifully illuminated pixel tree that could easily stand on Times Square.

“It’s computer-operated,” he said with pride.

So the Santa is wearing a mask, but that’s the only difference this year, David said.

“Because it is an outside activity,” he added, “people can wear a mask if they want to or not; it’s all up to them. Overall, perhaps I might end up having fewer people than last year.”

The Kingman Christmas Lights House – it has reviews on Yelp and is searchable in Google maps – is a reminder that not every holiday pleasure will be taken away from the community this year. The Prestons’ Christmas house brings happiness and holiday cheer to Kingman.

Visitors can drive by, or leave their vehicles and take a walk around.

Inside, the Prestons’ house is ready for the holidays, too. Festive Christmas ornaments adorn almost every inch of the red kitchen walls.

“Our German friends said the same,” said Marilyn laughing. “They thought we painted the walls just for Christmas.”

But that was just another sign that David Preston and Christmas go together.

“When we were picking this color,” David said, “we were not thinking about Christmas at all. We were going for maroon. It came out like that.”

To get to the Prestons’ home, take Gordon Avenue west off Stockton Hill Road, turn right on Shadow Crest Road, left on Canyon Hills (at the first stop sign), then right onto Shadow Mountain Drive.