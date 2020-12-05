Mohave County logs 296 new COVID-19 cases, death toll hits 250

KINGMAN – The toll from the coronavirus in Mohave County reached 250 on Friday, Dec. 4, as the death of a Bullhead City-area resident in the 70-79 age range from complications of COVID-19 was reported by the county Department of Public Health.

It was one of 296 new cases reported on Thursday and Friday, as the county experiences an unprecedented spike in cases that mirror state and national trends.

The new cases included 81 in the Kingman medical service area, where the new cases rose from 41 in September and 97 in October to 553 in November.

Nearly one-third of the new Kingman cases involved residents age 70 or older, including 23 in the 70-79 age bracket and three ages 80-89. Older patients are generally more susceptible to complications from the virus.

There were also 13 cases each ages 20-29 and 30-39, 10 cases each ages 40-49 and 50-59, nine cases ages 60-69 and six cases ages 11-19.

The Bullhead City service area, which includes Fort Mohave, absorbed 115 new cases over the two-day span, while Lake Havasu City logged 86 and the communities in the Arizona Strip recorded nine. The location of one case was unknown.

The 296 new cases revealed Thursday and Friday raised the total reported by the county this week to 924 with seven additional deaths. That easily exceeds the record of 540 cases for a single week which was set last month.

County health officials reported 10 deaths and 538 new cases in the week ending Nov. 27, and 540 new cases in the seven days ending Friday, Nov. 20. There were 315 new cases and five deaths, and 270 new cases and one death, in the two prior weeks.

During the past two months, as cases rose and community spread worsened, COVID-19 safety measures were loosened locally.

Kingman City Council rescinded a mandate requiring face masks to be worn in businesses in the city. Mohave County stopped requiring masks inside county-owned buildings, rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation, and lowered the fines against businesses that don’t comply with coronavirus safety measures in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders.

County health officials have logged 6,783 coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 7.114 cases in the county. The county has counted 250 deaths, while the state reports 269.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 90 deaths, followed by Kingman with 64, Lake Havasu City with 55 and Fort Mohave with 13. The locations of another 28 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 1,932 cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,896 cases for Bullhead City, 1,326 for Kingman, 545 for Fort Mohave, 307 for Mohave Valley, 182 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield, 195 for Golden Valley and 35 for Topock. The locations of another 365 cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 76.1 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.9 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 4%, meaning one out of every 25 individuals who has contracted the virus has died. Approximately 3.2% of Mohave County residents have been infected. A slim majority of those infected – 51% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 4,919 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Friday, Dec. 4, there were 174 new cases of the virus in the county from 540 tests for a positivity rate of 32%.

The positivity rate in the county was 31% (77/252) on Friday, Nov. 27; 11% (41/388) on Saturday, Nov. 28; less than 1% (2/450) on Sunday, Nov. 29; 85% (278/328) on Monday, Nov. 30; 29% (131/448) on Tuesday, Dec. 1; 30% (184/606) on Wednesday, Dec. 2; and 26% (148/577) on Thursday, Dec. 3.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 54,575 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 47,734 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 8.1% have been positive. Of the 6,841 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 5.7% have returned positive.

Statewide on Saturday, Dec. 5, AZDHS was reporting 40 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 6,799 new cases from 24,035 tests for a positivity rate of 28%. Nearly 359,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 6,925 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 14.5 million confirmed cases and 279,966 deaths on Saturday, Dec. 5. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,524,569 deaths from more than 66 million confirmed cases on Saturday, Dec. 5.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.