Obituary | Janice Marie Ferrin
Janice Marie Ferrin received her wings and went to fly with the angels on Nov. 24, 2020. Jan passed away peacefully at her home with her loving family by her side. Jan was 79 years old, born March 1941.
Jan was born and spent her childhood and early adult life in Minnesota. That is where she met her high school sweetheart John Hartman. They married and moved to Kingman in 1972. They later divorced but remained friends throughout her life.
Janice is preceded in death by her parents, John and Tracy Halma; her brothers, Art, Jim and Ronnie; her second husband, Walt Rogers; her third husband, Stanley Ferrin; and her beloved granddaughter Darci Marie Rubio.
Janice is survived by her children, Kim Rubio, Brad Hartman, Julie Ramsey and Paula Amaya; and her stepsons, Todd and Mike Ferrin. Jan loved her grandchildren and is survived by Melinda Webber, Ashley Hartman, Madisen Hartman, Josh Hartman, Dawnyel Algien, Dawson McCoy, Kiele Ragone, Dante Amaya and Joaquin Amaya. She has four great-grandchildren – Anella Rubio, Kennedi Rubio, Christian Algien and Marley Webber.
Jan had many friends and enjoy spending time with family and friends. She also liked to spend time playing online poker and could often be found in her room with the laptop in front of her. Throughout her lifetime Jan was employed at different companies, most previously General Cable and American Woodmark, where she made many friends.
Jan’s favorite color was yellow and her favorite flowers were roses. She enjoyed her rose bushes out front of her home in Kingman.
Due to COVID restrictions a small service will be held for family only on Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. at Family Bible Church 2040 Golden Gate, Kingman.
Her family is so grateful and thankful for all your prayers of comfort and love.
Flowers can be sent to the Sutton Memorial Funeral Home through their online site.
