Obituary | Linda Joyce DeMenna (Baker)
Linda Joyce DeMenna (Baker) passed away Nov. 30, 2020. Linda was born Oct. 23, 1942 in Toledo, Ohio to Emma May (Denies) and Albert Andrew Baker Jr. She resided in Kingman over the past 10 years with her life partner, John. Linda and John celebrated their 124th moon together on the day that she passed. Linda was a long-term resident of Prescott, Arizona since 1976. She was accomplished as owner operator of The Card Castle and The Peach Tree Cafe, and Marketing Director at the old Ponderosa Plaza Mall. In her early years she was the financial chief officer of KenArt metals as well as the household engineer for her family. When Linda set out to accomplish a goal, she overcame obstacles and never took “No” for an answer. Linda touched many lives and will always be remembered for her spunk and kindness. Linda is survived by Life partner, John Duss; sister, Kathryn Nelson (Ray); children, Kenneth Lee Platt Jr. (Olive), Randall Lane Platt, Candi Lyn Carroll (Dale), and Angela Lynea Payan (Mario); nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
In Memory of our Linda
SO many things we’d list Qualities we all just loved That always will be missed!
Her spunky personality... Helped her make her way
through life So very young to fill her roles,
as a Mommy and Wife.
Hard working, generous, loved people and animals,
too. Dear Linda, so much more we’d say. Oh MY! We’ll sure miss YOU! Now you’ve gone to peaceful rest, but we’ll certainly remember the reason for our memories is, so we can have ROSES in November
Written by Big Sis
Donations can be made in honor to: Human Society, Disable American Veterans or Stepping Stones AZ organization.
- ‘We Will Not Comply’ protest slated for Friday, Dec 4 in Kingman
- Colt Builders picks Kingman for new plant, 50 new jobs
- 8 more Mohave County residents killed by COVID-19
- Cancer specialist returns to Kingman to provide state-of-the-art care
- High expectations and deep concerns over recreational marijuana in Kingman
- Mohave County Supervisors grill Public Health over coming vaccine
- Kingman City Council adopts ‘restrictive’ recreational marijuana ordinance
- Morgaine asks AG to look into Mohave County’s failure to respond to complaints against planning commission members
- Kingman man arrested for alleged assault on deputy, health care worker
- Californian arrested for alleged blocking Interstate 40, bribery
- ‘We Will Not Comply’ protest slated for Friday, Dec 4 in Kingman
- ‘Operation King Crimson’ leads to seizure of 120 pounds of meth
- Narcotics enforcement team nabs 5 Kingmanites, $448,000 in meth
- Colt Builders picks Kingman for new plant, 50 new jobs
- Mohave County Supervisors slate public meeting on enforcement of COVID-19 rules on businesses
- Cold front will chill Kingman starting Saturday
- COVID-19 claims 3, Mohave County logs record number of cases
- 8 more Mohave County residents killed by COVID-19
- New cases of the coronavirus continue to swell in Mohave County
- Kingman City Council to weigh in on annexation of Phase 2
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: