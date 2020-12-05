Obituary | Linda Joyce DeMenna (Baker)

Linda Joyce DeMenna (Baker) passed away Nov. 30, 2020. Linda was born Oct. 23, 1942 in Toledo, Ohio to Emma May (Denies) and Albert Andrew Baker Jr. She resided in Kingman over the past 10 years with her life partner, John. Linda and John celebrated their 124th moon together on the day that she passed. Linda was a long-term resident of Prescott, Arizona since 1976. She was accomplished as owner operator of The Card Castle and The Peach Tree Cafe, and Marketing Director at the old Ponderosa Plaza Mall. In her early years she was the financial chief officer of KenArt metals as well as the household engineer for her family. When Linda set out to accomplish a goal, she overcame obstacles and never took “No” for an answer. Linda touched many lives and will always be remembered for her spunk and kindness. Linda is survived by Life partner, John Duss; sister, Kathryn Nelson (Ray); children, Kenneth Lee Platt Jr. (Olive), Randall Lane Platt, Candi Lyn Carroll (Dale), and Angela Lynea Payan (Mario); nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

In Memory of our Linda

SO many things we’d list Qualities we all just loved That always will be missed! Her spunky personality... Helped her make her way through life So very young to fill her roles, as a Mommy and Wife. Hard working, generous, loved people and animals,

too. Dear Linda, so much more we’d say. Oh MY! We’ll sure miss YOU! Now you’ve gone to peaceful rest, but we’ll certainly remember the reason for our memories is, so we can have ROSES in November

Written by Big Sis

Donations can be made in honor to: Human Society, Disable American Veterans or Stepping Stones AZ organization.