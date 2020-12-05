Obituary | Rockton Lance Gavin (Rocky)
Rockton Lance Gavin (Rocky) of Kirkland, Arizona was born Aug. 15, 1980 in Mesa, Arizona and passed away Sept. 9, 2020 after a courageous battle against cancer. He was so strong and fought hard to stay with his wife and baby daughter.
Rocky resided in Kingman from 1985-1996, keeping many lifelong friends from his time there. After living in Samoa two years he lived in Scottsdale, working construction and playing in a band before following his heart to the country.
He is survived by his loyal wife Jessica, precious daughter Cheyenne, parents Lance and Anita Gavin; six adoring sisters, Carla (Brigham) Bennett, Monica (Allen) Ballard, Chanda (Brian) Wright, Aubrey (Nathan) Hunt, Brenna (Cody) Castaneda and Paige (Joseph) Ricks; two devoted brothers, Colton (Janelle) and Weston (M.E.) Gavin; grandmother Ethel Holyoak, 26 nieces and nephews, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Grant Holyoak and Ed and Carol Gavin.
Rocky has a good heart and willingness to help and befriend everyone. He always had an adventurous spirit and packed many skills into his 40 years including musician/singer/songwriter, carpenter/general contractor, welder, animal lover, gardener/farmer, pond builder, fisherman, hunter, bullrider, snowboarder, gold panner, motorcycle rider, breakdancer, knife thrower, master craftsman and more.
He is larger than this life and truly a selfless person. He is witty, kind, creative and caring. His family couldn’t have a stronger, more capable guardian angel to watch over them. Rocky was laid to rest in beautiful Peeples Valley, Arizona. Please share ANY stories you have on Facebook at ‘Rockton Gavin Memorial’ to help Cheyenne know her father.
- ‘We Will Not Comply’ protest slated for Friday, Dec 4 in Kingman
- Colt Builders picks Kingman for new plant, 50 new jobs
- 8 more Mohave County residents killed by COVID-19
- Cancer specialist returns to Kingman to provide state-of-the-art care
- High expectations and deep concerns over recreational marijuana in Kingman
- Mohave County Supervisors grill Public Health over coming vaccine
- Kingman City Council adopts ‘restrictive’ recreational marijuana ordinance
- Morgaine asks AG to look into Mohave County’s failure to respond to complaints against planning commission members
- Kingman man arrested for alleged assault on deputy, health care worker
- Californian arrested for alleged blocking Interstate 40, bribery
- ‘We Will Not Comply’ protest slated for Friday, Dec 4 in Kingman
- ‘Operation King Crimson’ leads to seizure of 120 pounds of meth
- Narcotics enforcement team nabs 5 Kingmanites, $448,000 in meth
- Colt Builders picks Kingman for new plant, 50 new jobs
- Mohave County Supervisors slate public meeting on enforcement of COVID-19 rules on businesses
- Cold front will chill Kingman starting Saturday
- COVID-19 claims 3, Mohave County logs record number of cases
- 8 more Mohave County residents killed by COVID-19
- New cases of the coronavirus continue to swell in Mohave County
- Kingman City Council to weigh in on annexation of Phase 2
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: