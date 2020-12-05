OFFERS
Obituary | Rockton Lance Gavin (Rocky)

Rockton Lance Gavin (Rocky)

Rockton Lance Gavin (Rocky)

Originally Published: December 5, 2020 6:13 p.m.

Rockton Lance Gavin (Rocky) of Kirkland, Arizona was born Aug. 15, 1980 in Mesa, Arizona and passed away Sept. 9, 2020 after a courageous battle against cancer. He was so strong and fought hard to stay with his wife and baby daughter.

Rocky resided in Kingman from 1985-1996, keeping many lifelong friends from his time there. After living in Samoa two years he lived in Scottsdale, working construction and playing in a band before following his heart to the country.

He is survived by his loyal wife Jessica, precious daughter Cheyenne, parents Lance and Anita Gavin; six adoring sisters, Carla (Brigham) Bennett, Monica (Allen) Ballard, Chanda (Brian) Wright, Aubrey (Nathan) Hunt, Brenna (Cody) Castaneda and Paige (Joseph) Ricks; two devoted brothers, Colton (Janelle) and Weston (M.E.) Gavin; grandmother Ethel Holyoak, 26 nieces and nephews, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Grant Holyoak and Ed and Carol Gavin.

Rocky has a good heart and willingness to help and befriend everyone. He always had an adventurous spirit and packed many skills into his 40 years including musician/singer/songwriter, carpenter/general contractor, welder, animal lover, gardener/farmer, pond builder, fisherman, hunter, bullrider, snowboarder, gold panner, motorcycle rider, breakdancer, knife thrower, master craftsman and more.

He is larger than this life and truly a selfless person. He is witty, kind, creative and caring. His family couldn’t have a stronger, more capable guardian angel to watch over them. Rocky was laid to rest in beautiful Peeples Valley, Arizona. Please share ANY stories you have on Facebook at ‘Rockton Gavin Memorial’ to help Cheyenne know her father.

