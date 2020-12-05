Stockings for Veterans program seeks help from Kingman residents
KINGMAN – The annual Christmas stockings for veterans program by Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory is again collecting filled stockings to deliver to veterans at the Department of Veterans Affairs Hospital in Prescott.
According to a news release, free, empty stockings can be picked up at Lietz-Fraze locations in Kingman or Lake Havasu, along with a list of recommended items to fill them with. Stockings must be decorated, filled and returned by Dec. 15 so they can be delivered before Christmas.
“Sending our heroes some good tidings and holiday cheer is a great way for us to show our support and appreciation for their sacrifices in keeping our country safe and secure,” Lietz-Fraze wrote in the release.
The Kingman location at 1701 Stockton Hill Road is open Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Information provided by Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
- ‘We Will Not Comply’ protest slated for Friday, Dec 4 in Kingman
- Colt Builders picks Kingman for new plant, 50 new jobs
- 8 more Mohave County residents killed by COVID-19
- Cancer specialist returns to Kingman to provide state-of-the-art care
- High expectations and deep concerns over recreational marijuana in Kingman
- Mohave County Supervisors grill Public Health over coming vaccine
- Kingman City Council adopts ‘restrictive’ recreational marijuana ordinance
- Morgaine asks AG to look into Mohave County’s failure to respond to complaints against planning commission members
- Kingman man arrested for alleged assault on deputy, health care worker
- Californian arrested for alleged blocking Interstate 40, bribery
- ‘We Will Not Comply’ protest slated for Friday, Dec 4 in Kingman
- ‘Operation King Crimson’ leads to seizure of 120 pounds of meth
- Narcotics enforcement team nabs 5 Kingmanites, $448,000 in meth
- Colt Builders picks Kingman for new plant, 50 new jobs
- Mohave County Supervisors slate public meeting on enforcement of COVID-19 rules on businesses
- Cold front will chill Kingman starting Saturday
- COVID-19 claims 3, Mohave County logs record number of cases
- 8 more Mohave County residents killed by COVID-19
- New cases of the coronavirus continue to swell in Mohave County
- Kingman City Council to weigh in on annexation of Phase 2
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: