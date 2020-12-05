Stockings for Veterans program seeks help from Kingman residents

KINGMAN – The annual Christmas stockings for veterans program by Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory is again collecting filled stockings to deliver to veterans at the Department of Veterans Affairs Hospital in Prescott.

According to a news release, free, empty stockings can be picked up at Lietz-Fraze locations in Kingman or Lake Havasu, along with a list of recommended items to fill them with. Stockings must be decorated, filled and returned by Dec. 15 so they can be delivered before Christmas.

“Sending our heroes some good tidings and holiday cheer is a great way for us to show our support and appreciation for their sacrifices in keeping our country safe and secure,” Lietz-Fraze wrote in the release.

The Kingman location at 1701 Stockton Hill Road is open Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Information provided by Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home