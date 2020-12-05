OFFERS
‘We Will Not Comply’ protest draws a crowd in Kingman

Residents from across Mohave County gathered Friday, Dec. 4 for a “We Will Not Comply” protest in front of the Mohave County Administration Building. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

By Travis Rains
Originally Published: December 5, 2020 6:18 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County residents gathered in front of the Mohave County Administration Building on Friday, Dec. 4 protesting possible future “unconstitutional, illegal orders” due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths locally and nationally.

Those in attendance spoke about topics relating to the coronavirus, including the benefits, or lack thereof in the opinion of most gathered, of wearing face masks. Though organizers told the crowd that those who choose to wear masks are not the enemy.

Small business owners were encouraged to open back up, and all in attendance were urged to keep in contact with their elected officials to communicate grievances and gather more information. Along similar lines, attendees were reminded to think for themselves and do their own research.

“We’ve been following illegal orders for almost a year and we probably made a mistake by doing that, so were not going to do it again,” said organizer Bridget Langston. “We’re not going to spend 2021 like we spent 2020. We’ve got to understand that the Constitution is on our side, and we’ve got to hold our public servants’ feet to the fire and let them know that we’re going to abide by the Constitution, and they had better, too.”

Federal, state and local health officials recommend wearing face coverings when social distancing isn’t possible to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Langston said she planned the event Nov. 24 because she “knew something was coming; I could just feel it,” in regards to a reported increase in cases and deaths, and associated orders.

Another issue for the crowd was in regards to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, and COVID-19-related funds the county could receive on Monday, Dec. 7 for immunization services and other considerations. Some gathered referred to those funds as “bribery money.”

“They’ve got more money coming in from (Gov. Doug) Ducey and we know what that means; that’s not a good sign,” Langston said. “They’ve got more money coming in, which means that they have to abide by the master, which is Ducey. Everything is shutting down around us. It’s coming; there’s no doubt. We expected it and here it is.”

Langston said the country is in “serious trouble” but that Mohave County is in a position to set an example for not following unconstitutional orders.

