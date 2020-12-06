State logs 124 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in Mohave County

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Health Services the morning of Sunday, Nov. 6 was reporting 124 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County, and two additional deaths.

The county has been experiencing a surge in cases that mimic state and national trends.

In the week ending Friday, Nov. 4, the Mohave County Department of Public Health logged 924 new cases with seven additional deaths. That easily exceeds the record of 540 cases for a single week which was set last month.

County health officials reported 10 deaths and 538 new cases in the week ending Nov. 27, and 540 new cases in the seven days ending Friday, Nov. 20. There were 315 new cases and five deaths, and 270 new cases and one death, in the two prior weeks.

During the past two months, as cases rose and community spread worsened, COVID-19 safety measures were loosened locally.

Kingman City Council rescinded a mandate requiring face masks to be worn in businesses in the city. Mohave County stopped requiring masks inside county-owned buildings, rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation, and lowered the fines against businesses that don’t comply with coronavirus safety measures in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders.

County health officials have logged 6,783 coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 7,238 cases in the county. The county has counted 250 deaths, while the state reports 271.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 90 deaths, followed by Kingman with 64, Lake Havasu City with 55 and Fort Mohave with 13. The locations of another 28 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 1,932 cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,896 cases for Bullhead City, 1,326 for Kingman, 545 for Fort Mohave, 307 for Mohave Valley, 182 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield, 195 for Golden Valley and 35 for Topock. The locations of another 365 cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 76.1 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.9 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 4%, meaning one out of every 25 individuals who has contracted the virus has died. Approximately 3.2% of Mohave County residents have been infected. A slim majority of those infected – 51% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 4,919 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Saturday, Dec. 5, there were 124 new cases of the virus in the county from 543 tests for a positivity rate of 23%.

The positivity rate in the county was 11% (41/388) on Saturday, Nov. 28; less than 1% (2/450) on Sunday, Nov. 29; 85% (278/328) on Monday, Nov. 30; 29% (131/448) on Tuesday, Dec. 1; 30% (184/606) on Wednesday, Dec. 2; 26% (148/577) on Thursday, Dec. 3; and 32% (174/540) on Friday, Dec. 4.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 55,118 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 48,237 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 8.2% have been positive. Of the 6,881 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 5.7% have returned positive.

Statewide on Sunday, Dec. 6, AZDHS was reporting 25 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 5,376 new cases from 21,686 tests for a positivity rate of 25%. More than 364,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 6,950 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 14.6 million confirmed cases and 281,347 deaths on Sunday, Dec. 6. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,532,703 deaths from nearly 67 million confirmed cases on Sunday, Dec. 6.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.