Wed, Dec. 09
Kingman installing dry wells to help recharge aquifer

The City of Kingman is installing 10 dry wells to gather stormwater runoff and feed it into the aquifer as a water conservation measure. (Photo courtesy of the City of Kingman)

Originally Published: December 8, 2020 4:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman, as part of its ongoing water conservation efforts, has initiated the installation of 10 dry wells around the city.

A dry well is an underground structure that collects unwanted water, most commonly surface runoff and stormwater. It is a covered, porous-walled chamber that allows water to slowly soak into the ground, the city explained in a news release.

“These installations will take place in locations where optimal conditions for water collection and conservation exist,” the city wrote.

The cost of the installation is about $330,000, and Freiday Construction was awarded the contract for the work.

Construction is scheduled to be completed on the dry wells by the end of January 2021.

Dry wells will be located at Kingman Municipal Airport; Gordon Road and Easy Street; Yavapai Street and Duval Avenue; Central Street and Motherload Road; Central Street and Producers Mine Road; Chinook Park; Monsoon Park; Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course; and two on Airway Avenue.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

