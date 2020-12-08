OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Dec. 09
Weather  48.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman issues multiple permits for new homes

The City of Kingman issued multiple building permits for new homes in the week ending Thursday, Dec. 3. (Miner file photo)

The City of Kingman issued multiple building permits for new homes in the week ending Thursday, Dec. 3. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: December 8, 2020 4:38 p.m.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Dec. 3:

– R Group: 3780 Katie Lane Loop, Kingman; new SFR; $4,405.

– Angle Homes: 3431 Amanda Ave., Kingman; new SFR: $4,494.

– Angle Homes: 3315 Brenda Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,138.

– Angle Homes: 3300 Roma Road, Kingman; new SFR; $4,494.

– Angle Homes: 3300 Monte Moro St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,620.

– Canyon State Enterprises: 3540 N. Skylark Road, Kingman; new SFR; $4,145.

– Canyon State Enterprises: 3580 N. Skylark Road, Kingman; new SFR; $4,145.

– Legacy Signs and Iron: 3269 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; free-standing sign; $1,535.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Dec. 3:

– Double E Transportation: 2199 Seneca St., Kingman; transportation.

– LJ Cotner Photography: 2770 N. Tanner St., Kingman; photography.

– Morgan Trades: 2406 Emerson Ave., Kingman; handyman home and garden.

– Mohave Cleaning and Restoration: 2113 Acoma Blvd., Bldg 2, Lake Havasu City cleaning services.

– Christmas Trees from Oregon: 3010 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; nursery and garden center.

– Burro Electric: 824 N. Yale Drive, Gilbert; contractor.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State