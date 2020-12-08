Kingman issues multiple permits for new homes

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Dec. 3:

– R Group: 3780 Katie Lane Loop, Kingman; new SFR; $4,405.

– Angle Homes: 3431 Amanda Ave., Kingman; new SFR: $4,494.

– Angle Homes: 3315 Brenda Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,138.

– Angle Homes: 3300 Roma Road, Kingman; new SFR; $4,494.

– Angle Homes: 3300 Monte Moro St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,620.

– Canyon State Enterprises: 3540 N. Skylark Road, Kingman; new SFR; $4,145.

– Canyon State Enterprises: 3580 N. Skylark Road, Kingman; new SFR; $4,145.

– Legacy Signs and Iron: 3269 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; free-standing sign; $1,535.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Dec. 3:

– Double E Transportation: 2199 Seneca St., Kingman; transportation.

– LJ Cotner Photography: 2770 N. Tanner St., Kingman; photography.

– Morgan Trades: 2406 Emerson Ave., Kingman; handyman home and garden.

– Mohave Cleaning and Restoration: 2113 Acoma Blvd., Bldg 2, Lake Havasu City cleaning services.

– Christmas Trees from Oregon: 3010 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; nursery and garden center.

– Burro Electric: 824 N. Yale Drive, Gilbert; contractor.