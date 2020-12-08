Kingman Miner Dec. 9 Adoption Spotlight: Abigail
These are Arizona’s children. Abigail is a sweet-natured, helpful child. She loves to be creative – from arts and crafts to making slime. When Abigail grows up, she hopes to be a large animal vet. Get to know her and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
Photo Gallery
December 2020: 34 children available for adoption in Arizona
