Letter | Don’t promote the ‘crazies’
Originally Published: December 8, 2020 12:37 p.m.
Mohave County logged 312 infections in two days, over 200 dead, and as of now an American is dying every 30 seconds while doctors and nurses are begging you to wear masks, distance and understand that with three more months with rising cases we are overwhelming their ability to provide health care to any of us for any reason. And you promote these crazies who demand freedom to kill their neighbors. Disgusting!
Andy Worth
Kingman
