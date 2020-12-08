Letter | Public health trumps civil liberties
We will not comply? It is unconstitutional and illegal? No, Bridget (Langston), it is not either. You have not read your Constitution lately, have you? And apparently neither has anyone else in this fair and great metropolis of greater Mohave County. And don’t get pouty because what I am about to tell you is only an amendment TO the Constitution; it was made 200 years ago so this kind of (behavior) would be squelched.
You can’t leave public health decisions up to the people. The 10th Amendment gives full power to each governor to make decisions regarding public health matters superseding an individual’s civil liberties, ie: quarantines, mask-wearing, etc. And superseding federal direction. It is based on scientific information, not how a noncompliant group of citizens feels.
If it were the 1800s, Ms. Langston, your group may be in the stockades, 6 feet apart of course, for noncompliance.
Eve Cragen
Golden Valley
- ‘We Will Not Comply’ protest slated for Friday, Dec 4 in Kingman
- ‘We Will Not Comply’ protest draws a crowd in Kingman
- Kingman's Christmas Wonderland
- Kingman City Council adopts ‘restrictive’ recreational marijuana ordinance
- High expectations and deep concerns over recreational marijuana in Kingman
- Mohave County records 131 new COVID-19 cases
- Kingman man arrested for alleged assault on deputy, health care worker
- Californian arrested for alleged blocking Interstate 40, bribery
- Morgaine asks AG to look into Mohave County’s failure to respond to complaints against planning commission members
- Obituary
- ‘We Will Not Comply’ protest slated for Friday, Dec 4 in Kingman
- ‘Operation King Crimson’ leads to seizure of 120 pounds of meth
- Narcotics enforcement team nabs 5 Kingmanites, $448,000 in meth
- Colt Builders picks Kingman for new plant, 50 new jobs
- ‘We Will Not Comply’ protest draws a crowd in Kingman
- Mohave County Supervisors slate public meeting on enforcement of COVID-19 rules on businesses
- 8 more Mohave County residents killed by COVID-19
- COVID-19 claims 3, Mohave County logs record number of cases
- Kingman City Council to weigh in on annexation of Phase 2
- Mohave County reports 147 new COVID-19 cases as surge intensifies
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: