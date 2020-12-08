Letter | Public health trumps civil liberties

We will not comply? It is unconstitutional and illegal? No, Bridget (Langston), it is not either. You have not read your Constitution lately, have you? And apparently neither has anyone else in this fair and great metropolis of greater Mohave County. And don’t get pouty because what I am about to tell you is only an amendment TO the Constitution; it was made 200 years ago so this kind of (behavior) would be squelched.

You can’t leave public health decisions up to the people. The 10th Amendment gives full power to each governor to make decisions regarding public health matters superseding an individual’s civil liberties, ie: quarantines, mask-wearing, etc. And superseding federal direction. It is based on scientific information, not how a noncompliant group of citizens feels.

If it were the 1800s, Ms. Langston, your group may be in the stockades, 6 feet apart of course, for noncompliance.

Eve Cragen

Golden Valley