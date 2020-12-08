Making Spirits Bright: Beale Street Theater presents annual Christmas Walk on Dec. 11-12 and Dec. 18-19

The next two weekends will see downtown Kingman filled with actors and actresses presenting Christmas favorites from “Frosty the Snowman” to “The Grinch” as part of Beale Street Theater’s Christmas Walk on Beale.

The walk begins at the theater, 304 E. Beale St., and heads toward Locomotive Park, 310 W. Beale St. Throughout the walk, attendees will view dramatic presentations of some Christmas favorites prior to the walk ending at the North Pole for a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The theater wrote that tours will last approximately an hour.

“Initially we wanted to do ‘The Polar Express’ and have it just be around that story at Locomotive Park,” explained Kristina Michelson, executive director at Kingman Center for the Arts.

“But because of COVID we were limited as to the number of people we could have at the park at one time. So we opted to spread things out up the street and add these other stories this year to make it more feasible, keep the numbers down and keep the health concerns under control,” Michelson continued.

The walk includes six stops with performances scheduled at each. Michelson said their performers come from all walks of life, including some families, ranging from ages 7-8 “all the way up to we won’t say,” Michelson said.

Performances are set for Friday and Saturday, Dec. 11-12, and then again Friday and Saturday, Dec. 18-19. Tours start at 5:30 p.m. and will leave every half hour until the final tour at 8 p.m. The tour ends at Locomotive Park, or the “North Pole,” at which time attendees will view a production of “The Polar Express.”

“They will all have sets,” Michelson said of the performances, “and, of, course, ‘The Polar Express’ is with the train and we have a nice big dance number to enjoy there at the North Pole.”

Carolers will be present throughout, and while Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand, children won’t be able to sit on the former’s lap and express their holiday wishes due to the pandemic. However, they will still be able to visit and talk with Santa.

Tickets cost $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 4-11. Tour groups will be limited to 20-25 people. The money will go toward the Beale Street Theater renovation project, on which Michelson provided a brief update. She said the project continues to move forward and that the design is almost ready to be finalized pending engineer approval.

The theater also asks that attendees wear masks and take COVID-19 precautions, and that those experiencing symptoms do not attend. Refunds will be available for those who have already purchased tickets but are feeling ill.

To purchase tickets visit https://www.bealestreettheater.com/. Those considering scheduling a group of 20 people or more are instructed to contact the theater at 928-530-8432.

“It’s a chance to keep some of the holiday spirit going during the pandemic,” Michelson said of why she thinks people will enjoy the walk. “It’s been hard, especially for a lot of the kids who are either out of school or on A-B schedules. It gives you the chance as a family to come down and enjoy some [live] entertainment instead of watching TV.”