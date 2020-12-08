Obituary | Dorothy Marie Schwing “Dottie”

Dorothy Marie Schwing “Dottie” died Dec. 2, 2020 at the age of 85. Dorothy was born in Seattle, Washington in 1935 to Pierre and Blanch Michaud. She graduated from Saint Mary’s Catholic High School in Los Angeles, California in 1953. Dorothy met William Reid Schwing in March of 1956 and they married on Sept. 29, 1956 in Los Angeles. They welcomed five children to the family while living in Los Angeles. William would later be offered a job at Alger Manufacturing, in Ontario, California, where he worked as a machinist. Dorothy and William then moved to Rialto, California where they welcomed five more children to the family. Dorothy ran one of the family businesses for eight years while raising 10 children and welcoming any and all of the neighborhood children as her own. She lived in Rialto for 33 years before moving to Kingman, Arizona in 1997. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years William Reid Schwing, sons Michael Vincent Schwing and Ronald William Schwing; and granddaughter Monica Maria Palomera. She is survived by eight children, Donna Mari Schwing, Steven Martin Schwing, (Kim Schwing), Paul Joseph Schwing (Erin Sheldon), Dayna Therese Schwing (Traci Hathaway), Diane Elizabeth Palomera (Luis Palomera), Denise Louise McKenzie (Robert Mckenzie), Jackie Darlene Gochoco (Jose Gochoco), and Tina Marie Kruisheer (Aaron) Kruisheer); 17 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren; her sister Margaret Schultz of Bakersfield, California; and a host of nephews and nieces.

Dorothy enjoyed staying busy and socializing. Her favorite pastimes were spent visiting with her best friend Carol and playing bingo and bowling with her friends. She’s never met a stranger in her life and she had a heart of gold. She has never spoken an unkind word about anyone. Dorothy’s smile and laughter were so infectious and she could brighten the darkest of rooms just by her presence. She always carried herself as a lady and never swore. She always found the silver lining in any situation. Dorothy loved to tell stories and anyone who knew her well, heard the stories more than once. Her favorite stories to tell were those of her family. Dorothy touched the lives of so many in her 85 years here on earth and we are so grateful and honored as her family members, that she was our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. A memorial is still pending.

To my beautiful grandmother:

There was a stern knock on the door. It was death. He came to greet his next soul. As death peered down, he could see she was strong. Her hair was white and her skin glistened as the years of life radiated through her body. He could tell she had experienced pain, love and joy. Unlike the others before, this soul didn’t resist. She was pleasantly calm. Almost excited. She was filled with happiness. Her heart exploded with memories that lit the way. Death couldn’t help himself. He couldn’t fight her beauty. Her soul was pure and her eyes were kind. She reminded him of the sunset. Its beauty, her beauty, radiated all through the sky. He gently took her hand, and for a moment she paused. She knew she would be missed, but what waited her on the other side made her giddy like a kid in a candy shop. She knew that in this moment, death was not there to steal her away, but to take her on her next adventure. He was there to bring her to a place where she could see those she lost and still be with those she loved. A smile crept on her sweet face. As she whispered “hugs and kisses to you all,” her spirit was lifted away. Today was the day that death wept. He got to see how beautiful her life was. How meaningful her touch was. And for a moment, he got to rejoice with her. Death and life will never be the same, but they will both hold her memories and cherish her love!

Mika