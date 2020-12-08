Obituary | Michael Rae Montiel

1966-2020

Michael Rae Montiel, 54, was a five-year resident of Kingman, Arizona. He was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and raised in Belen, New Mexico. He received his wings Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.

Michael was a godly man with a heart of gold. He was a legend and was always the life of the party. He had the strength of a warrior. Michael was the backbone of the family, binded with strength, respect, wisdom, love and courage. He moved his family to Arizona to prosper his legacy and create a great life for his family. He was an Arizona resident for 25 years. He made an impact on many people’s lives. Forever instilled his imprint on their hearts. Michael was a devoted worker for Trinity Service Group for 31 years. He was a motivator. He loved riding his motorcycle with his best friend/wife, the love of his life. He loved cooking for family and friends, and always added his special recipe made with love and all of his heart. We called him the grill master. Michael loved watching sports, and was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys and Diamondbacks fan. One of his favorite artists to listen to was Ozzy, and one of his favorite songs from Ozzy was Goodbye to Romance. He cherished every moment he had with his family. He loved his beautiful wife unconditionally. He was the most amazing father to his three children and their spouses. Michael adored and loved his grandbabies. He loved and cherished his mom. Loved all his brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, and his fur baby, Grace.

He is preceded in death by his dad, Bobby Montiel; his Grandpa Silva, Grandpa Chavez and Grandma Chavez; his sister Melinda “Mo Bundy,” his two nieces Lynette Griego and Candice Montiel, and his nephew Michael Ray Montiel.

Michael is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years Carol Montiel; his son Michael Rae Montiel Jr.; daughter-in-law Denise Montiel; and their four children, Michael Avant, Shantal, Amani and D.J Montiel; his son Joseph Paul Montiel; daughter-in-law Katie Montiel; and their two children, Aiden Jackson and Anthony Rae Montiel; his daughter Michele Rene Montiel-Porras; and son-in-law Marcelino Porras; his beloved mother Alberia Silva, his sister Liz Montiel-Roll and husband Rick Roll; sister Joann Montiel; brother Bobby Montiel and wife Julie Montiel; brother Kenneth Montiel; brother Gilbert Montiel “Dirty Shrine,” and all his beloved nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Dec. 8 from 3- 4 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Funeral Home.

POWER!

On his way to heaven, two wheels down.