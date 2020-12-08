Photos with Santa at Petco in Kingman to benefit For the Luv of Paws Animal Rescue and Sanctuary

KINGMAN – The For the Luv of Paws Domestic Animal Rescue and Sanctuary will hold a Photos with Santa program for pets at the Petco store at 3320 Stockton Hill Road in Kingman across from the Kingman Regional Medical Center.

The photo session is slated for noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12.

The cost to participate is $10 per photo, either print or digital.

“Come join us at Petco for Photos with Santa and create a lasting memory of your pet or pets at Christmastime,” Cherie DaLynn, the founder, executive director and treasure of the sanctuary, wrote in a news release announcing the Photos with Santa program.

All proceeds from the photos benefit the rescue and santuary, which is a non-profit, no-kill animal shelter.

The shelter is located at 8115 Oatman Road in Golden Valley.

Information provided by the For the Luv of Paws Domestic Animal Rescue and Sanctuary