Rants and Raves | Dec. 9, 2020

‘We Will Not Comply’ protest draws a crowd in Kingman – Ninety-two percent of deaths in age group 55 and older with underlying conditions. Why are we shutting down the country? This is just another flu. It hits older people harder that have pre-existing conditions. Biden’s singing “bringing in the sheep!”

‘We Will Not Comply’ protest draws a crowd in Kingman – What a waste of time. The county board of supervisors, the city council and the governor are already not doing anything to prevent the spread. “Busybody Langston” could surely find something constructive to rally about. Wear a darn mask!

‘We Will Not Comply’ protest draws a crowd in Kingman – To the “we will not comply” people. You are outnumbered by the “we will comply because we want to save the lives of you and your loved ones” people.

‘We Will Not Comply’ protest draws a crowd in Kingman – Bridget Langston, like Jacob Marley in “A Christmas Carol,” you and your misguided followers are forging the heavy chains of selfish, callous indifference to the lives and safety of your fellow man. Get some compassion!

‘We Will Not Comply’ protest draws a crowd in Kingman – All of us have a unique opportunity to give the gift of life and health to our fellow residents. Wearing masks and practicing social distancing is the least expensive yet most effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19!

Mohave County logs 296 new cases and death toll reaches 250 – The anti-maskers are literally endangering lives in this pandemic. This is not an issue of freedom or rights; it’s a public health issue. People are dying! Peace and good will to men? Not in Mohave County!

‘We Will Not Comply’ protest draws a crowd in Kingman – Take the binky out of your mouth, put on a face mask, and do something positive to help end the suffering of thousands of Americans who are suffering with COVID or suffering over the loss of loved ones.

‘We Will Not Comply’ protest draws a crowd in Kingman – I can’t believe how irresponsible these people are concerning COVID-19. I find these type of protesters uneducated and a health risk to others. We should all be fighting this pandemic together.

County Health Director Denise Burley column – Ms. Burley, you and your staff have worked hard to protect the county. But I can’t understand your unwillingness, at this time, with cases skyrocketing, to ask the public to wear masks. The new CDC guidelines are specific.

Kingman’s Christmas Wonderland – Christmas is coming and we on Shadow Mountain Drive are again plagued with hundreds of carloads of gawkers who cause traffic jams, trash and a general nuisance thanks to the thousands of flashing lights each year. When will it ever end?

People keep saying shame on Trump. The truth is shame on Biden for cheating, and shame on the Democratic party for manufacturing pandemic and making up lies for four years.