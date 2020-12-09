Mohave County reports 119 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

KINGMAN – Mohave County has suffered two more deaths from COVID-19, raising the toll to five in the past four days, and 255 in all.

The deceased, according to reports from the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Tuesday, Dec. 8, include an adult in the 60-69 age range from the expansive Kingman medical service area. The other victim is an adult age 70-79 from the Bullhead City service area.

The county also reported another 119 new cases of COVID-19, as the virus continues its rapid spread in the county, mirroring state and national trends. There have been 618 cases reported in the county in the past four days, putting the county on track to set a weekly record for new cases for the third time in the past four weeks.

Bullhead City logged the most new cases with 65, followed by Kingman with 22, Lake Havasu City with 21 and the Arizona Strip with five.

The Kingman cases include four each ages 20-29, 40-49 and 50-59; three cases ages 30-39; two each ages 11-19, 60-69 and 70-79, and one age 80-89.

The county has been experiencing a surge of cases that began several months ago and has intensified in recent weeks.

In the week ending Friday, Nov. 4, Mohave County health officials logged 924 new cases with seven additional deaths. That easily exceeds the record of 540 cases for a single week which was set last month.

County health officials reported 10 deaths and 538 new cases in the week ending Nov. 27, and 540 new cases in the seven days ending Friday, Nov. 20. There were 315 new cases and five deaths, and 270 new cases and one death, in the two prior weeks.

During the past two months, as cases rose and community spread worsened, COVID-19 safety measures were loosened locally.

Kingman City Council rescinded a mandate requiring face masks to be worn in businesses in the city. Mohave County stopped requiring masks inside county-owned buildings, rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation, and lowered the fines against businesses that don’t comply with coronavirus safety measures in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders.

County health officials have logged 7,398 coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 7,743 cases in the county. The county has counted 255 deaths, while the state reports 276.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 92 deaths, followed by Kingman with 67, Lake Havasu City with 55 and Fort Mohave with 13. The locations of another 28 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 2,074 cases for Bullhead City, 2,066 cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,504 for Kingman, 590 for Fort Mohave, 331 for Mohave Valley, 189 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield, 211 for Golden Valley and 39 for Topock. The locations of another 394 cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 76 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3.5%, meaning 35 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 3.5% of Mohave County residents have been infected. A slim majority of those infected – 51% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 5,043 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Tuesday, Dec. 8, there 122 new cases of the virus in the county from 965 tests for a positivity rate of 13%.

The positivity rate in the county was 85% (278/328) on Monday, Nov. 30; 29% (131/448) on Tuesday, Dec. 1; 30% (184/606) on Wednesday, Dec. 2; 26% (148/577) on Thursday, Dec. 3; 32% (174/540) on Friday, Dec. 4; 23% (124/543) on Saturday, Dec. 5; less than 1% (1/477) on Sunday, Dec. 6; and 75% (382/511) on Monday, Dec. 7.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 57,071 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 50,148 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 8.3% have been positive. Of the 6,923 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 5.7% have returned positive.

Statewide on Wednesday, Dec. 9, AZDHS was reporting 108 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 4,444 new cases from 12,091 tests for a positivity rate of 37%. More than 382,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 7,081 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 15.2 million confirmed cases and 286,461 deaths on Wednesday, Dec. 9. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,560,630 deaths from more than 68 million confirmed cases on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.