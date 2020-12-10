OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Dec. 11
Weather  40.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

ADOT widens 3 more miles of US 93 near Kingman

Arizona has widened another three miles of U.S. 93 to four lanes north of Wikieup. (Arizona Department of Transportation photo)

Arizona has widened another three miles of U.S. 93 to four lanes north of Wikieup. (Arizona Department of Transportation photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 10, 2020 6:15 p.m.

WIKIEUP - Another stretch of the highway that's the principal driving route between Phoenix and Las Vegas is now a divided four-lane highway.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said the upgrade that widens 3 miles of U.S. 93 north of Wikieup will increase safety and traffic capacity along the heavily traveled corridor.

According to ADOT, the latest widening project began in early 2019 and cost $35 million.

The department said the project connects two previously widened sections and means that fewer than 40 miles of the 200-mile route between Wickenburg and the Nevada state line have yet to be widened.

Wickenburg is 54 miles northwest of Phoenix, and the Nevada-Arizona border along U.S. 93 is 37 driving miles east of Las Vegas.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State