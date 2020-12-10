ADOT widens 3 more miles of US 93 near Kingman
WIKIEUP - Another stretch of the highway that's the principal driving route between Phoenix and Las Vegas is now a divided four-lane highway.
The Arizona Department of Transportation said the upgrade that widens 3 miles of U.S. 93 north of Wikieup will increase safety and traffic capacity along the heavily traveled corridor.
According to ADOT, the latest widening project began in early 2019 and cost $35 million.
The department said the project connects two previously widened sections and means that fewer than 40 miles of the 200-mile route between Wickenburg and the Nevada state line have yet to be widened.
Wickenburg is 54 miles northwest of Phoenix, and the Nevada-Arizona border along U.S. 93 is 37 driving miles east of Las Vegas.
