Another 359 infected, 6 dead, from COVID in Mohave County

KINGMAN – Another six residents of Mohave County have perished from complications of COVID-19, the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported on Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 8-9.

The Kingman medical service area suffered the death of an adult patient age 60-69. The other five deaths were in the Bullhead City medical service area. Three of the deceased were ages 70-79, while there was one each in the 50-59 and 60-69 age categories.

County health officials also logged 359 new cases of the coronavirus during the two-day span, including 99 in the Kingman area, as the virus spreads unchecked across the county.

There have already been 858 cases this week with two reporting days remaining, meaning the county is likely to exceed the record 924 cases reported in the week ending Friday, Dec. 4. The number of deaths are also rising, with nine reported by the county in the past five days.

Of the 99 new Kingman cases, one-third are in the most-vulnerable age categories. There were 14 cases ages 70-79, 13 cases ages 60-69, five cases ages 80-89 and one case age 90 or older.

There were 11 cases involving children and teens – nine ages 11-19 and two ages 0-10. There were also 17 cases in the 50-59 age bracket, 15 cases ages 30-39, 12 ages 20-29, and 10 ages 40-49.

Elsewhere in the county, there were 160 new cases in the Bullhead City medical service area, 74 in the Lake Havasu City area and 18 in the Arizona Strip.

The county has been experiencing a surge of cases that began several months ago and has intensified in recent weeks.

In the week ending Friday, Nov. 4, Mohave County health officials logged 924 new cases with seven additional deaths. That easily exceeded the record of 540 cases for a single week which was set last month.

County health officials reported 10 deaths and 538 new cases in the week ending Nov. 27, and 540 new cases in the seven days ending Friday, Nov. 20. There were 315 new cases and five deaths, and 270 new cases and one death, in the two prior weeks.

During the past two months, as cases rose and community spread worsened, COVID-19 safety measures were loosened locally.

Kingman City Council rescinded a mandate requiring face masks to be worn in businesses in the city. Mohave County stopped requiring masks inside county-owned buildings, rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation, and lowered the fines against businesses that don’t comply with coronavirus safety measures in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders.

County health officials have logged 7,633 coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 7,981 cases in the county. The county has counted 259 deaths, while the state reports 278.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 94 deaths, followed by Kingman with 67, Lake Havasu City with 55 and Fort Mohave with 15. The locations of another 28 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 2,127 cases for Bullhead City, 2,117 cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,576 for Kingman, 615 for Fort Mohave, 342 for Mohave Valley, 201 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield, 216 for Golden Valley and 41 for Topock. The locations of another 398 cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.9 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3.4%, meaning 34 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 3.6% of Mohave County residents have been infected since the start of the pandemic. A slim majority of those infected – 51% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 5,271 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Wednesday, Dec. 9, there 238 new cases of the virus in the county from 529 tests for a positivity rate of 45%.

The positivity rate in the county was 30% (184/606) on Wednesday, Dec. 2; 26% (148/577) on Thursday, Dec. 3; 32% (174/540) on Friday, Dec. 4; 23% (124/543) on Saturday, Dec. 5; less than 1% (1/477) on Sunday, Dec. 6; 75% (382/511) on Monday, Dec. 7; and 13% (122/965) on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 57,600 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 50,655 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 10.3% have been positive. Of the 6,945 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 6.8% have returned positive.

Statewide on Thursday, Dec. 10, AZDHS was reporting 73 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 4,928 new cases from 18,990 tests for a positivity rate of 26%. Nearly 388,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 7,154 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 15.6 million confirmed cases and 290,992 deaths on Thursday, Dec. 10. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,577,330 deaths from more than 69 million confirmed cases on Thursday, Dec. 10.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.