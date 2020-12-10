Golden Valley Christmas Display lit nightly
GOLDEN VALLEY – The massive Christmas display, spread across 22.1 acres of desert in Golden Valley, is for the dogs. And also for the cats and needy children.
Chris and Butch Meriwether decorate their property at 2225 S. Dome Road to excess every year, to the delight of area residents,
The display features 90,000 lights, more than 100 blow-ups, and countless other decorations.
The couple asks nothing in return, but if you’d like, they collect donations of new, unwrapped Christmas toys for the Marine Corps League Detachment #887 Toys for Tots program, and bags of dog or cat food for the no-kill For the Luv of Paws Domestic Animal Rescue and Sanctuary. The toys are delivered to local needy children.
The display will be lit from 6-10 p.m. nightly through Friday, Jan. 1.
From Kingman take Highway 68 toward Laughlin, turn left on Egar, then right on Tapeats and right again on Dome.
For more information you can visit the Meriwether’s Holiday Displays Facebook page.
Information provided by Butch Meriwether
- ‘We Will Not Comply’ protest draws a crowd in Kingman
- ‘We Will Not Comply’ protest slated for Friday, Dec 4 in Kingman
- 2021 to bring new retail businesses to Kingman
- Kingman's Christmas Wonderland
- Kingman City Council adopts ‘restrictive’ recreational marijuana ordinance
- Kingman installing dry wells to help recharge aquifer
- Mohave County records 131 new COVID-19 cases
- Kingman suffers 180 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths
- Morgaine asks AG to look into Mohave County’s failure to respond to complaints against planning commission members
- Californian arrested for alleged blocking Interstate 40, bribery
- ‘We Will Not Comply’ protest slated for Friday, Dec 4 in Kingman
- ‘Operation King Crimson’ leads to seizure of 120 pounds of meth
- Narcotics enforcement team nabs 5 Kingmanites, $448,000 in meth
- Colt Builders picks Kingman for new plant, 50 new jobs
- ‘We Will Not Comply’ protest draws a crowd in Kingman
- 8 more Mohave County residents killed by COVID-19
- COVID-19 claims 3, Mohave County logs record number of cases
- 2021 to bring new retail businesses to Kingman
- Kingman City Council to weigh in on annexation of Phase 2
- Mohave County reports 147 new COVID-19 cases as surge intensifies
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: