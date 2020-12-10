Golden Valley Christmas Display lit nightly

GOLDEN VALLEY – The massive Christmas display, spread across 22.1 acres of desert in Golden Valley, is for the dogs. And also for the cats and needy children.

Chris and Butch Meriwether decorate their property at 2225 S. Dome Road to excess every year, to the delight of area residents,

The display features 90,000 lights, more than 100 blow-ups, and countless other decorations.

The couple asks nothing in return, but if you’d like, they collect donations of new, unwrapped Christmas toys for the Marine Corps League Detachment #887 Toys for Tots program, and bags of dog or cat food for the no-kill For the Luv of Paws Domestic Animal Rescue and Sanctuary. The toys are delivered to local needy children.

The display will be lit from 6-10 p.m. nightly through Friday, Jan. 1.

From Kingman take Highway 68 toward Laughlin, turn left on Egar, then right on Tapeats and right again on Dome.

For more information you can visit the Meriwether’s Holiday Displays Facebook page.

Information provided by Butch Meriwether