Kingman Miner Dec. 11 Adoption Spotlight: Ahdrina
These are Arizona’s children. Ahdrina loves adventure and figuring out problems, aspiring to become an FBI agent one day. She enjoys Christian music, baseball, gymnastics, pepperoni pizza and family game nights. She would like her future family to know that she likes to make people happy when they feel sad. Get to know her and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
Photo Gallery
December 2020: 34 children available for adoption in Arizona
Get to know Abigail at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/abigail and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Ahdrina at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/ahdrina and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Aiden at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/aiden-O and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Alex and Sean at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/alex-and-sean and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Alexander at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/alexander-O and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Alexis at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/alexis and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Angel and Steve at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/steve-and-angel and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Angel at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/angel-g and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Anthony at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/anthony-r and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Aryan at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/aryan and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Asia at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/asia and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Chance at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/chance-d and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Chris at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/chris and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Constintine at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/constintine and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Dylan at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/dylan-j and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Emily at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/emily-O and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Feira at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/feira and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Frankie at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/frankie-O and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Gabriel at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/gabriel-O and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Heather at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/heather and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Jaiden at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jaiden and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Jeramy at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jeramy-O and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Kasumy at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/kasumy and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Lashawna at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/lashawna and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Luis at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/luis and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Maddic at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/maddic-O and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Owen at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/owen-e and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Parker at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/parker and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Samuel at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/samuel and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Tamiru at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/tamiru and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Jessica and Tony at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jessica-tony and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Tyris at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/tyris and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Wesson at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/wesson and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
