OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Dec. 11
Weather  40.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman schools to maintain split A-B schedule for now

Kingman Unified School District Superintendent Gretchen Dorner is shown at the school board meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 8. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

Kingman Unified School District Superintendent Gretchen Dorner is shown at the school board meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 8. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: December 10, 2020 6:21 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Unified School District will remain in an “A-B” rotation schedule, keeping half of the student body at schools at a time.

The decision whether or not to move to all-virtual learning after the holiday break on Monday Jan. 4 will be made based on future COVID-19 data from the state and the community, KUSD Superintendent Gretchen Dorner told the school board on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

“Our strategies are working,” Dorner said, pointing to a COVID-19 case rate of under 1% among KUSD students and staff. At the same time, she said the district must continue with all safety measures – social distancing, staying home when sick and wearing masks. She mentioned that Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey lowered the mask-wearing age to preschoolers (those who can safely handle them, she said), and that KUSD will provide preschoolers with masks.

“We are in a constant conversation whether or not to move to virtual learning,” Dorner said. “We are watching numbers in the county and the state.”

Right now the community has two of three indicators in “red” and one in “yellow.” Three reds – according to the Arizona Department of Health Services measures – would mean the district should revert to online learning, Dorner said.

She added she is in touch with the Mohave County Department of Public Health and that, while names will not be shared in public, the community knows who is under quarantine and notices when those individuals are being seen in public. “The pandemic is still with us,” Dorner said.

Despite all that, KUSD had been adjusting well to the current situation and Dorner praised staff’s innovation when it comes to managing digital platforms and attendance.

KUSD Finance Director Ahron Sherman said the anticipated drop in the student count that seems to have impacted other places in the nation never came, and KUSD lost only about 250 to 400 students.

While the school’s revenue is down, it will rely on unspent funds from last year, he said.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State