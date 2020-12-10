Kingman schools to maintain split A-B schedule for now

KINGMAN – Kingman Unified School District will remain in an “A-B” rotation schedule, keeping half of the student body at schools at a time.

The decision whether or not to move to all-virtual learning after the holiday break on Monday Jan. 4 will be made based on future COVID-19 data from the state and the community, KUSD Superintendent Gretchen Dorner told the school board on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

“Our strategies are working,” Dorner said, pointing to a COVID-19 case rate of under 1% among KUSD students and staff. At the same time, she said the district must continue with all safety measures – social distancing, staying home when sick and wearing masks. She mentioned that Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey lowered the mask-wearing age to preschoolers (those who can safely handle them, she said), and that KUSD will provide preschoolers with masks.

“We are in a constant conversation whether or not to move to virtual learning,” Dorner said. “We are watching numbers in the county and the state.”

Right now the community has two of three indicators in “red” and one in “yellow.” Three reds – according to the Arizona Department of Health Services measures – would mean the district should revert to online learning, Dorner said.

She added she is in touch with the Mohave County Department of Public Health and that, while names will not be shared in public, the community knows who is under quarantine and notices when those individuals are being seen in public. “The pandemic is still with us,” Dorner said.

Despite all that, KUSD had been adjusting well to the current situation and Dorner praised staff’s innovation when it comes to managing digital platforms and attendance.

KUSD Finance Director Ahron Sherman said the anticipated drop in the student count that seems to have impacted other places in the nation never came, and KUSD lost only about 250 to 400 students.

While the school’s revenue is down, it will rely on unspent funds from last year, he said.