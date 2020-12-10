Mohave County Gemstones Club slates sell for Saturday, Dec. 12 in Kingman

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Gemstones Club will hold a sale in the parking lot of Cerbat Lanes, 3631 N. Stockton Hill Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12.

Admission and parking is free. All ages are welcome.

Hand-crafted jewelry, gem stones, rocks, specimen displays and other items will be available, along with membership information and sign-ups for the club.

Information provided by Mohave County Gemstones Club