Mohave County Gemstones Club slates sell for Saturday, Dec. 12 in Kingman
Originally Published: December 10, 2020 6:18 p.m.
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Gemstones Club will hold a sale in the parking lot of Cerbat Lanes, 3631 N. Stockton Hill Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12.
Admission and parking is free. All ages are welcome.
Hand-crafted jewelry, gem stones, rocks, specimen displays and other items will be available, along with membership information and sign-ups for the club.
Information provided by Mohave County Gemstones Club
