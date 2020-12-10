Obituary | Ann R. Arlund

Ann R. Arlund was called home to our Lord on Nov. 29, 2020. She was born Aug. 15, 1941 to George and Martha Washington of Colgate, Oklahoma. She was 79 years old at the time of her passing. Ann has been a resident of Kingman, Arizona, for over 54 years. Ann was a funny and loving mother and grandmother, who touched the lives of all that knew her. She will be forever missed by everyone.



Ann is survived by her daughters, Shaunna Gates, Kerri Pearce and Suzanne Roth; along with eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and a sister, all of whom loved her deeply.



Graveside service will be held Dec. 12, 2020 at Mountain View Cemetery, 1301 Stockton Hill Road, at 11 a.m.