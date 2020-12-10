Obituary | Joseph Thomas Allsman
On Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 Joseph Thomas Allsman passed away at the age of 88. Joe was born on Aug, 21, 1932.
He worked at Duval driving a Haul Pak until they closed. From there he worked at the City of Kingman for 10 years. Joe served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War from 1950 to 1954.
On Aug. 6, 1954 he married Catherine Elizabeth Hubbard and raised five children: two sons, Mike Allsman and Jeff Allsman; and three daughters, Janice Sifford, Terry Asplin and Sherril Schwartz. He had 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his father, Burt Allsman; mother, Addie Allsman; three sisters, Virginia, Berthie and Mildred; one brother, Jake; one grandchild, Brandon; and five nephews.
The family wants to thank all who have given their condolences, and a special “Thank You” to Living Waters Hospice staff for your caring and compassion for our Dad.
He will be greatly missed.
- ‘We Will Not Comply’ protest draws a crowd in Kingman
- ‘We Will Not Comply’ protest slated for Friday, Dec 4 in Kingman
- 2021 to bring new retail businesses to Kingman
- Kingman's Christmas Wonderland
- Kingman City Council adopts ‘restrictive’ recreational marijuana ordinance
- Kingman installing dry wells to help recharge aquifer
- Mohave County records 131 new COVID-19 cases
- Kingman suffers 180 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths
- Morgaine asks AG to look into Mohave County’s failure to respond to complaints against planning commission members
- Californian arrested for alleged blocking Interstate 40, bribery
- ‘We Will Not Comply’ protest slated for Friday, Dec 4 in Kingman
- ‘Operation King Crimson’ leads to seizure of 120 pounds of meth
- Narcotics enforcement team nabs 5 Kingmanites, $448,000 in meth
- Colt Builders picks Kingman for new plant, 50 new jobs
- ‘We Will Not Comply’ protest draws a crowd in Kingman
- 8 more Mohave County residents killed by COVID-19
- COVID-19 claims 3, Mohave County logs record number of cases
- 2021 to bring new retail businesses to Kingman
- Kingman City Council to weigh in on annexation of Phase 2
- Mohave County reports 147 new COVID-19 cases as surge intensifies
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: