Obituary | Joseph Thomas Allsman

On Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 Joseph Thomas Allsman passed away at the age of 88. Joe was born on Aug, 21, 1932.



He worked at Duval driving a Haul Pak until they closed. From there he worked at the City of Kingman for 10 years. Joe served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War from 1950 to 1954.



On Aug. 6, 1954 he married Catherine Elizabeth Hubbard and raised five children: two sons, Mike Allsman and Jeff Allsman; and three daughters, Janice Sifford, Terry Asplin and Sherril Schwartz. He had 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his father, Burt Allsman; mother, Addie Allsman; three sisters, Virginia, Berthie and Mildred; one brother, Jake; one grandchild, Brandon; and five nephews.

The family wants to thank all who have given their condolences, and a special “Thank You” to Living Waters Hospice staff for your caring and compassion for our Dad.

He will be greatly missed.