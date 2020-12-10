Obituary | Richard Dwayne Minix

Richard Dwayne Minix was born March 31, 1939 and went home to be with his Savior on Nov. 29, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Leo Vern Minix and Elizabeth Sutton Minix, and five siblings.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda Couch-Minix; and six children, Robin (Michael) Bushnell, Vicktoria Espinoza, Kandi Tripp, Allen Minix, Rhonda Bennett and Jonathan(Nikki) Minix.

He is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Rich loved all people and that love was returned. He will be sorely missed by all who know him.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 12 at 1 p.m. at Kingman Family Worship Center, 4087 Eagle Dr., Kingman, Arizona.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.