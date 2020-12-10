Obituary | Richard Dwayne Minix
Richard Dwayne Minix was born March 31, 1939 and went home to be with his Savior on Nov. 29, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Leo Vern Minix and Elizabeth Sutton Minix, and five siblings.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Couch-Minix; and six children, Robin (Michael) Bushnell, Vicktoria Espinoza, Kandi Tripp, Allen Minix, Rhonda Bennett and Jonathan(Nikki) Minix.
He is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Rich loved all people and that love was returned. He will be sorely missed by all who know him.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 12 at 1 p.m. at Kingman Family Worship Center, 4087 Eagle Dr., Kingman, Arizona.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
- ‘We Will Not Comply’ protest draws a crowd in Kingman
- ‘We Will Not Comply’ protest slated for Friday, Dec 4 in Kingman
- 2021 to bring new retail businesses to Kingman
- Kingman's Christmas Wonderland
- Kingman City Council adopts ‘restrictive’ recreational marijuana ordinance
- Kingman installing dry wells to help recharge aquifer
- Mohave County records 131 new COVID-19 cases
- Kingman suffers 180 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths
- Morgaine asks AG to look into Mohave County’s failure to respond to complaints against planning commission members
- Californian arrested for alleged blocking Interstate 40, bribery
- ‘We Will Not Comply’ protest slated for Friday, Dec 4 in Kingman
- ‘Operation King Crimson’ leads to seizure of 120 pounds of meth
- Narcotics enforcement team nabs 5 Kingmanites, $448,000 in meth
- Colt Builders picks Kingman for new plant, 50 new jobs
- ‘We Will Not Comply’ protest draws a crowd in Kingman
- 8 more Mohave County residents killed by COVID-19
- COVID-19 claims 3, Mohave County logs record number of cases
- 2021 to bring new retail businesses to Kingman
- Kingman City Council to weigh in on annexation of Phase 2
- Mohave County reports 147 new COVID-19 cases as surge intensifies
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: