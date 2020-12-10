Pop-up Fashion Boutique underway at the ArtHub in Kingman

KINGMAN – Kingman Center For The Arts is hosting a Pop-Up Fashion Boutique to benefit the Beale Street Theater Renovations.

“Previously loved women’s clothing and accessories will be sold,” the group wrote in a news release.

The sale will be held Friday and Saturday, Dec. 11-12 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at The ArtHub, 402 E. Beale St.

Shoes, clothing and accessories like purses, scarves, sunglasses and jewelry from major brands and retailers will be available.

Information provided by the Kingman Center for the Arts