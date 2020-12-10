Pop-up Fashion Boutique underway at the ArtHub in Kingman
Originally Published: December 10, 2020 6:20 p.m.
KINGMAN – Kingman Center For The Arts is hosting a Pop-Up Fashion Boutique to benefit the Beale Street Theater Renovations.
“Previously loved women’s clothing and accessories will be sold,” the group wrote in a news release.
The sale will be held Friday and Saturday, Dec. 11-12 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at The ArtHub, 402 E. Beale St.
Shoes, clothing and accessories like purses, scarves, sunglasses and jewelry from major brands and retailers will be available.
Information provided by the Kingman Center for the Arts
Most Read
- ‘We Will Not Comply’ protest draws a crowd in Kingman
- ‘We Will Not Comply’ protest slated for Friday, Dec 4 in Kingman
- 2021 to bring new retail businesses to Kingman
- Kingman's Christmas Wonderland
- Kingman City Council adopts ‘restrictive’ recreational marijuana ordinance
- Kingman installing dry wells to help recharge aquifer
- Mohave County records 131 new COVID-19 cases
- Kingman suffers 180 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths
- Morgaine asks AG to look into Mohave County’s failure to respond to complaints against planning commission members
- Californian arrested for alleged blocking Interstate 40, bribery
- ‘We Will Not Comply’ protest slated for Friday, Dec 4 in Kingman
- ‘Operation King Crimson’ leads to seizure of 120 pounds of meth
- Narcotics enforcement team nabs 5 Kingmanites, $448,000 in meth
- Colt Builders picks Kingman for new plant, 50 new jobs
- ‘We Will Not Comply’ protest draws a crowd in Kingman
- 8 more Mohave County residents killed by COVID-19
- COVID-19 claims 3, Mohave County logs record number of cases
- 2021 to bring new retail businesses to Kingman
- Kingman City Council to weigh in on annexation of Phase 2
- Mohave County reports 147 new COVID-19 cases as surge intensifies
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: