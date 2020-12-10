Pope: Christmas a sign of hope in tough times
VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis says the Christmas season provides reason for hope amid the difficulties of the coronavirus pandemic.
During his Sunday blessing, Francis noted that the Vatican's Christmas tree had gone up last week in St. Peter's Square, and that work is underway to build the life-size Nativity scene next to it.
Pointing to the tree from his studio window over the square, Francis said such symbols of Christmas “are signs of hope, especially in this difficult period."
He urged the faithful to recall the true meaning of Christmas – the birth of Jesus – and lend a hand to the neediest. He said: “There's no pandemic, there's no crisis that can extinguish this light."
The Vatican hasn't released the pope's Christmas schedule, but he usually celebrates a Christmas Eve Mass and then offers a blessing on Christmas Day. The Vatican's liturgical services are being held without the general public present because of COVID-19.
- ‘We Will Not Comply’ protest draws a crowd in Kingman
- ‘We Will Not Comply’ protest slated for Friday, Dec 4 in Kingman
- 2021 to bring new retail businesses to Kingman
- Kingman's Christmas Wonderland
- Kingman City Council adopts ‘restrictive’ recreational marijuana ordinance
- Kingman installing dry wells to help recharge aquifer
- Mohave County records 131 new COVID-19 cases
- Kingman suffers 180 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths
- Morgaine asks AG to look into Mohave County’s failure to respond to complaints against planning commission members
- Californian arrested for alleged blocking Interstate 40, bribery
- ‘We Will Not Comply’ protest slated for Friday, Dec 4 in Kingman
- ‘Operation King Crimson’ leads to seizure of 120 pounds of meth
- Narcotics enforcement team nabs 5 Kingmanites, $448,000 in meth
- Colt Builders picks Kingman for new plant, 50 new jobs
- ‘We Will Not Comply’ protest draws a crowd in Kingman
- 8 more Mohave County residents killed by COVID-19
- COVID-19 claims 3, Mohave County logs record number of cases
- 2021 to bring new retail businesses to Kingman
- Kingman City Council to weigh in on annexation of Phase 2
- Mohave County reports 147 new COVID-19 cases as surge intensifies
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: